Lirik Lagu Off My Face - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Justin Bieber

Off My Face - Justin Bieber

One touch and you got me stoned
Higher than I've ever known
You call the shots and I'll follow

Sunrise but the night's still young
No words but we're speaking tongues
If you let me I might say too much

Your touch blurred my vision
It's your world and I'm just in it
Even sober I'm not thinking straight

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh

Can't sleep 'cause I'm way too buzzed
Too late now you're in my blood
I don't hate the way you keep me up

Your touch blurred my vision
It's your world and I'm just in it
Even sober I'm not thinking straight

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh
By you
O-o-oh

Credit

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

