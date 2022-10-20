Lirik Lagu Off My Face - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

One touch and you got me stoned
Higher than I've ever known
You call the shots and I'll follow
Sunrise but the night's still young
No words but we're speaking tongues
If you let me I might say too much
Your touch blurred my vision
It's your world and I'm just in it
Even sober I'm not thinking straight
'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh
Can't sleep 'cause I'm way too buzzed
Too late now you're in my blood
I don't hate the way you keep me up
Your touch blurred my vision
It's your world and I'm just in it
Even sober I'm not thinking straight
'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh
'Cause I'm off my face in love with you
I'm out my head so into you
And I don't know how you do it
But I'm forever ruined by you
O-o-oh
By you
O-o-oh
