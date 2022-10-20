Lirik Lagu Off My Face - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Off My Face - Justin Bieber

One touch and you got me stoned

Higher than I've ever known

You call the shots and I'll follow

Sunrise but the night's still young

No words but we're speaking tongues

If you let me I might say too much

Your touch blurred my vision

It's your world and I'm just in it

Even sober I'm not thinking straight

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you

I'm out my head so into you

And I don't know how you do it

But I'm forever ruined by you

O-o-oh

Can't sleep 'cause I'm way too buzzed

Too late now you're in my blood

I don't hate the way you keep me up

Your touch blurred my vision

It's your world and I'm just in it

Even sober I'm not thinking straight

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you

I'm out my head so into you

And I don't know how you do it

But I'm forever ruined by you

O-o-oh

'Cause I'm off my face in love with you

I'm out my head so into you

And I don't know how you do it

But I'm forever ruined by you

O-o-oh

By you

O-o-oh

Credit