Lirik Lagu Where The Streets Have No Name - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where The Streets Have No Name - U2

I want to run, I want to hide

I wanna tear down the walls that hold me inside

I wanna reach out and touch the flame

Where the streets have no name, ha, ha, ha

I wanna feel sunlight on my face

I see that dust cloud disappear without a trace

I wanna take shelter from the poison rain

Where the streets have no name, oh, oh

Where the streets have no name

Where the streets have no name

We're still building then burning down love

Burning down love

And when I go there, I go there with you

It's all I can do

The city's a flood

And our love turns to rust

We're beaten and blown by the wind

Trampled in dust

I'll show you a place

High on the desert plain, yeah

Where the streets have no name, oh, oh

Where the streets have no name

Where the streets have no name

We're still building then burning down love

Burning down love

And when I go there, I go there with you

It's all I can do

Our love turns to rust

We're beaten and blown by the wind

Blown by the wind

Oh, and I see love

See our love turn to rust

Oh, we're beaten and blown by the wind

Blown by the wind

Oh, when I go there

I go there with you

It's all I can do

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Joshua Tree

Dirilis: 1987

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois