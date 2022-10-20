Lirik Lagu Gonna Get Better - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonna Get Better - Fifth Harmony

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I won't leave you for a money man

No matter what we go through

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I don't know why you always think that I

Always think I'm unsatisfied

That I'm tempted by kings with the finest of things

But you know that ain't got no truth

I don't know why you always think that I'm

Unhappy with our paradise

That I'm wanting the trees that are growing the green

But you know all I want is you

I thought you know me better babe

Than to think that I would do you that way

I don't need a house in the hills and I

I don't need man like Midas (Mi-Mi-Midas)

I thought you knew me better, babe

Than to think that I would do you that way

I don't need a house and a Benz, I just

I just want your love

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I won't leave you for a money man

No matter what we go through

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I don't know why you always think that I

Always think I'm unsatisfied

That I'm tempted by kings with the finest of things

But you know that ain't got no truth (Truth)

I don't know why you always think that I'm

Unhappy with our paradise

That I'm wanting the trees that are growing the green

But you know all I want is you (Is you)

I thought you know me better babe

Than to think that I would do you that way

I don't need a house in the hills and I

I don't want a man like Midas (No-woah)

I thought you knew me better, babe

Than to think that I would do you that way (No-woah)

I don't need a house and a Benz, I just

Oh, I just want your love, my oh, woah

I'm not gonna leave you now (No, I'm not gonna leave, ah)

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I'm not gonna leave you now (No, oh)

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I won't leave you for a money man (Money man)

No matter what we go through (Go through)

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better (Gon' get better)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (Hey)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah (No, no)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gon' get better (No, oh)

I won't leave you for a money man

No matter what we go through (Go through)

I'm not gonna leave you now

Oh, I know it's gonna get better (It's gonna get better, oh)