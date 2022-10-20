Lirik Lagu Gonna Get Better - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonna Get Better - Fifth Harmony
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I won't leave you for a money man
No matter what we go through
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I don't know why you always think that I
Always think I'm unsatisfied
That I'm tempted by kings with the finest of things
But you know that ain't got no truth
I don't know why you always think that I'm
Unhappy with our paradise
That I'm wanting the trees that are growing the green
But you know all I want is you
I thought you know me better babe
Than to think that I would do you that way
I don't need a house in the hills and I
I don't need man like Midas (Mi-Mi-Midas)
I thought you knew me better, babe
Than to think that I would do you that way
I don't need a house and a Benz, I just
I just want your love
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I won't leave you for a money man
No matter what we go through
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I don't know why you always think that I
Always think I'm unsatisfied
That I'm tempted by kings with the finest of things
But you know that ain't got no truth (Truth)
I don't know why you always think that I'm
Unhappy with our paradise
That I'm wanting the trees that are growing the green
But you know all I want is you (Is you)
I thought you know me better babe
Than to think that I would do you that way
I don't need a house in the hills and I
I don't want a man like Midas (No-woah)
I thought you knew me better, babe
Than to think that I would do you that way (No-woah)
I don't need a house and a Benz, I just
Oh, I just want your love, my oh, woah
I'm not gonna leave you now (No, I'm not gonna leave, ah)
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I'm not gonna leave you now (No, oh)
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I won't leave you for a money man (Money man)
No matter what we go through (Go through)
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better (Gon' get better)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (Hey)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah (No, no)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gon' get better (No, oh)
I won't leave you for a money man
No matter what we go through (Go through)
I'm not gonna leave you now
Oh, I know it's gonna get better (It's gonna get better, oh)
Artikel Pilihan