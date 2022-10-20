Lirik Lagu Squeeze - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 20 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB
Fifth Harmony.
Fifth Harmony.

Squeeze - Fifth Harmony

End of the night, looking at me, what do you see?
Wish I could read your mind
Dimming the light, here in the dark, going by feel
Only the moon to guide

When we're alone, I get so close
Give me your warmth I've never known
Face to face, caught in a wild embrace
This is the safest place I've ever known

Put your arms around me, baby
Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze
Only you know how to save me
Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze, squeeze
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Remember the night talking to me
Saying the words I wanna hear the most
Gave me your heart, gave me your coat
When I was cold, taking me sweet and slow

When we're alone, I get so close
Give me your warmth I've never known
Face to face, caught in a wild embrace
This is the safest place I've ever known

Put your arms around me, baby
Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze
Only you know how to save me
Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze, squeeze
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Put your arms around me, baby
Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze
Only you know how to save me
Put your arms around me, baby (Baby), and squeeze, squeeze

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Would you squeeze me, hold me, baby?

