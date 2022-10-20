Lirik Lagu Squeeze - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Squeeze - Fifth Harmony

End of the night, looking at me, what do you see?

Wish I could read your mind

Dimming the light, here in the dark, going by feel

Only the moon to guide

When we're alone, I get so close

Give me your warmth I've never known

Face to face, caught in a wild embrace

This is the safest place I've ever known

Put your arms around me, baby

Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze

Only you know how to save me

Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze, squeeze

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Remember the night talking to me

Saying the words I wanna hear the most

Gave me your heart, gave me your coat

When I was cold, taking me sweet and slow

When we're alone, I get so close

Give me your warmth I've never known

Face to face, caught in a wild embrace

This is the safest place I've ever known

Put your arms around me, baby

Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze

Only you know how to save me

Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze, squeeze

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Put your arms around me, baby

Put your arms around me, baby, and squeeze

Only you know how to save me

Put your arms around me, baby (Baby), and squeeze, squeeze

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Would you squeeze me, hold me, baby?

