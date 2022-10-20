Lirik Lagu Be Myself - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be Myself - Why Don't We

Where do I start?

All these thoughts inside my head colliding

I decide I'm stayin' in tonight

They say, "Follow your heart"

But it's beating uncontrollably

I can't hear what it's tellin' me this time

We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge

And I might fall again, I might fall

We're walkin' on a rope of worry and I hope

That I don't fall again, I don't fall

Take me somewhere I can be

I can be myself

Oh, take me somewhere I am free

Free to be myself, and nothin' else

I've never had pride for myself and I'm proud of that

'Cause I know that I'm just somebody else

So why do I try? (Why do I try?)

Try to find my validation in what everybody's sayin'

I need some help

We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge

And I might fall again, I might fall

We're walkin' on a rope of worry and I hope

That I don't fall again, I don't fall

Take me somewhere I can be

I can be myself

Oh, take me somewhere I am free

Free to be myself, and nothin' else

We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge

And I might fall again, I might fall

