Lirik Lagu Be Myself - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be Myself - Why Don't We
Where do I start?
All these thoughts inside my head colliding
I decide I'm stayin' in tonight
They say, "Follow your heart"
But it's beating uncontrollably
I can't hear what it's tellin' me this time
We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge
And I might fall again, I might fall
We're walkin' on a rope of worry and I hope
That I don't fall again, I don't fall
Take me somewhere I can be
I can be myself
Oh, take me somewhere I am free
Free to be myself, and nothin' else
I've never had pride for myself and I'm proud of that
'Cause I know that I'm just somebody else
So why do I try? (Why do I try?)
Try to find my validation in what everybody's sayin'
I need some help
We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge
And I might fall again, I might fall
We're walkin' on a rope of worry and I hope
That I don't fall again, I don't fall
Take me somewhere I can be
I can be myself
Oh, take me somewhere I am free
Free to be myself, and nothin' else
We're dancin' on the edge of anxiety's ledge
And I might fall again, I might fall
Credits
Artikel Pilihan