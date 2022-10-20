Lirik Lagu The Heinrich Maneuver - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Heinrich Maneuver - Interpol
How are things on the west coast?
I hear you're moving real fine
You wear those shoes like a dove
Now strut those shoes, we'll go roaming in the night
Well, how are things on the west coast?
You keep it moving to your soul's delight
Now I've tried the brakes
I tried, but you know it's a lonely ride
How are things the west coast?
Oh, I'd move Heaven behind those eyes
Today my heart swings
Yeah, today my heart swings
But I don't want to take your heart
And I don't want a piece of history
No, I don't want to read your thoughts anymore
My god
'Cause today my heart swings
Yeah, today my heart swings
How are things on the west coast?
Hear you're moving real fine tonight
You wear those shoes side-to-side
Ah, strut those shoes, we'll go roaming in the night
Well, how are things on the west coast?
Yeah, but you're an actress and I don't identify
Today my heart swings
Yeah, today my heart swings
Say it
But I don't want to play the part
And I don't want a taste of victory
No, I don't want to read your thoughts anymore
My God
'Cause today my heart swings
Yeah, today my heart swings
Say it
'Cause today my heart swings
Yeah, today my heart swings
Let it come
'Cause I've got a chance for a sweet, sane life
I said, I've got a dance, and you'll do just fine
Well, I've got a plan with forward in my eyes
Let it come
Well, I've got a chance for a sweet, sane life
I said, I've got a dance, it moves into the night
Well, I've got a plan with forward in my eyes
But today my heart swings
