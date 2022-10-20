Lirik Lagu The Heinrich Maneuver - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Heinrich Maneuver - Interpol

How are things on the west coast?

I hear you're moving real fine

You wear those shoes like a dove

Now strut those shoes, we'll go roaming in the night

Well, how are things on the west coast?

You keep it moving to your soul's delight

Now I've tried the brakes

I tried, but you know it's a lonely ride

How are things the west coast?

Oh, I'd move Heaven behind those eyes

Today my heart swings

Yeah, today my heart swings

But I don't want to take your heart

And I don't want a piece of history

No, I don't want to read your thoughts anymore

My god

'Cause today my heart swings

Yeah, today my heart swings

How are things on the west coast?

Hear you're moving real fine tonight

You wear those shoes side-to-side

Ah, strut those shoes, we'll go roaming in the night

Well, how are things on the west coast?

Yeah, but you're an actress and I don't identify

Today my heart swings

Yeah, today my heart swings

Say it

But I don't want to play the part

And I don't want a taste of victory

No, I don't want to read your thoughts anymore

My God

'Cause today my heart swings

Yeah, today my heart swings

Say it

'Cause today my heart swings

Yeah, today my heart swings

Let it come

'Cause I've got a chance for a sweet, sane life

I said, I've got a dance, and you'll do just fine

Well, I've got a plan with forward in my eyes

Let it come

Well, I've got a chance for a sweet, sane life

I said, I've got a dance, it moves into the night

Well, I've got a plan with forward in my eyes

But today my heart swings