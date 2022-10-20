Lirik Lagu Pride (In The Name of Love) - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pride (In The Name of Love) - U2

This is, pride in the name of love

One man come in the name of love

One man come and go

One man come he to justify

One man to overthrow

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

One man caught on a barbed wire fence

One man he resist

One man washed on an empty beach

One man betrayed with a kiss

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Early morning, April four

A shot rings out in the Memphis sky

Free at last, they took your life

They could not take your pride

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh

(Turn on the house lights)