Lirik Lagu Pride (In The Name of Love) - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pride (In The Name of Love) - U2
This is, pride in the name of love
One man come in the name of love
One man come and go
One man come he to justify
One man to overthrow
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
One man caught on a barbed wire fence
One man he resist
One man washed on an empty beach
One man betrayed with a kiss
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh
Early morning, April four
A shot rings out in the Memphis sky
Free at last, they took your life
They could not take your pride
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
In the name of love
What more in the name of love?
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh
(Turn on the house lights)
