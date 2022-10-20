Lirik Lagu Sweetener – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sweetener – Ariana Grande

When life deals us cards

Make everything taste like it is salt

Then you come through like the sweetener you are

To bring the bitter taste to a halt

And then you get it, get it, get it, get it

Hit it, hit it, hit it, hit it

Flip it, flip it, flip it

You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)

Twist it, twist it, twist it, twist it

Mix it and mix it and mix it and mix it

Kiss it, kiss it, kiss it

You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)

I like the way you lick the bowl (You lick the bowl)

Somehow your method touches my soul (Touches my soul)

It lifts me up to heights unknown

So when they ask, how's life?, I go

When life deals us cards

Make everything taste like it is salt

Then you come through like the sweetener you are

To bring the bitter taste to a halt

And then you get it, get it, get it, get it

Hit it, hit it, hit it, hit it

Flip it, flip it, flip it

You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)

Twist it, twist it, twist it, twist it

Mix it and mix it and mix it and mix it

Kiss it, kiss it, kiss it

You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)

Your mama sent us horoscopes (Us horoscopes)

Had so much fun watching them unfold (Watching them unfold)

You said she like me, I smiled, I know

So when they ask, how's life? I go (Sheesh, sheesh)