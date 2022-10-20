Lirik Lagu Sweetener – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sweetener – Ariana Grande
When life deals us cards
Make everything taste like it is salt
Then you come through like the sweetener you are
To bring the bitter taste to a halt
And then you get it, get it, get it, get it
Hit it, hit it, hit it, hit it
Flip it, flip it, flip it
You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)
Twist it, twist it, twist it, twist it
Mix it and mix it and mix it and mix it
Kiss it, kiss it, kiss it
You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)
I like the way you lick the bowl (You lick the bowl)
Somehow your method touches my soul (Touches my soul)
It lifts me up to heights unknown
So when they ask, how's life?, I go
When life deals us cards
Make everything taste like it is salt
Then you come through like the sweetener you are
To bring the bitter taste to a halt
And then you get it, get it, get it, get it
Hit it, hit it, hit it, hit it
Flip it, flip it, flip it
You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)
Twist it, twist it, twist it, twist it
Mix it and mix it and mix it and mix it
Kiss it, kiss it, kiss it
You make me say oh, oh (Sheesh, sheesh)
Your mama sent us horoscopes (Us horoscopes)
Had so much fun watching them unfold (Watching them unfold)
You said she like me, I smiled, I know
So when they ask, how's life? I go (Sheesh, sheesh)
