Lirik Lagu Right Here, Right Now - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Right Here, Right Now - Fatboy Slim
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find your love's not real
Waking up to find, waking up to find
Waking up to find, waking up to find
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, right now
Right here, here, here, here
Here, here, here, here
Here, here, here, here
Here, here, here, here
Artikel Pilihan