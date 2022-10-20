Lirik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here – I Prevail
'Cause I don’t belong here
'Cause I don't belong here
’Cause I don't belong here
Those days, it was all I wanted
Nowadays, it feels all the same
Used to stare at my bedroom ceiling
Wishing everything could change
Now it's hard when you're always searching
For the life that you left behind
Time disappears year after year
How the hell did I get here? ('Cause)
I feel so far away
Minutes turn to hours and the hours into days
I gave up everything
You don't know what you got until you throw it all away
'Cause I don't belong here, I don’t belong here, I don’t belong
I don't belong
I don’t belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong
Looking back on the past, all the time I wasted
Running from everyone that tells me that I'm fading out
Must be mistaken ’cause I, I, I don't feel anything
You know I got this brain, it drives me insane
Some days, I feel I can't take the pain, I'm gone
I can't explain it 'cause I, I, I don't need anything (No)
I feel so far away
Minutes turn to hours and the hours into days
I gave up everything
You don't know what you got until you throw it all away
'Cause I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong
I don't belong
I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong
Credits
Artis: I Prevail
Penulis lagu: MYTH, Eric Vanlerberghe, Steve Menoian, dan Brian Burkheiser
Album: Trauma
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here
Artikel Pilihan