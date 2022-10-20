Lirik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here – I Prevail

'Cause I don’t belong here

'Cause I don't belong here

’Cause I don't belong here

Those days, it was all I wanted

Nowadays, it feels all the same

Used to stare at my bedroom ceiling

Wishing everything could change

Now it's hard when you're always searching

For the life that you left behind

Time disappears year after year

How the hell did I get here? ('Cause)

I feel so far away

Minutes turn to hours and the hours into days

I gave up everything

You don't know what you got until you throw it all away

'Cause I don't belong here, I don’t belong here, I don’t belong

I don't belong

I don’t belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong

Looking back on the past, all the time I wasted

Running from everyone that tells me that I'm fading out

Must be mistaken ’cause I, I, I don't feel anything

You know I got this brain, it drives me insane

Some days, I feel I can't take the pain, I'm gone

I can't explain it 'cause I, I, I don't need anything (No)

I feel so far away

Minutes turn to hours and the hours into days

I gave up everything

You don't know what you got until you throw it all away

'Cause I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong

I don't belong

I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong

Credits

Artis: I Prevail

Penulis lagu: MYTH, Eric Vanlerberghe, Steve Menoian, dan Brian Burkheiser

Album: Trauma

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Don’t Belong Here