Lirik Lagu At Least I’m Pretty - Harriette dan Fakta di Baliknya

At Least I'm Pretty – Harriette

[Verse 1]

I quit smokin’

but that’s a lie

’cause i had a cigarette or two last night

i saw my therapist today

we talked about you all the way through the session

guess i learned my lesson

[Chorus]

And it’s a clean cut

down the line

it’s a hard life when it’s mine

drove around this whole city

at least my mom thinks i’m pretty

but you want nothing to do with me

at least i’m pretty

(he’s in a relationship with his guitar)

[Verse 2]

I’m not the brightest

i can barely focus

but i bet you didn’t notice

we used to ride in your car

i always knew who you are

but now i drive all alone

i shoulda known this

[Chorus]

And it’s a clean cut

down the line

it’s a hard life when it’s mine

drove around this whole city

at least my mom thinks i’m pretty

but you want nothing to do with me

at least i’m pretty

Artis: Harriette

Album: At least i'm pretty

Dirilis: 2021