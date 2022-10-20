Lirik Lagu At Least I’m Pretty - Harriette dan Fakta di Baliknya

At Least I’m Pretty – Harriette
[Verse 1]
I quit smokin’
but that’s a lie
’cause i had a cigarette or two last night
i saw my therapist today
we talked about you all the way through the session
guess i learned my lesson
[Chorus]
And it’s a clean cut
down the line
it’s a hard life when it’s mine
drove around this whole city
at least my mom thinks i’m pretty
but you want nothing to do with me
at least i’m pretty
(he’s in a relationship with his guitar)
[Verse 2]
I’m not the brightest
i can barely focus
but i bet you didn’t notice
we used to ride in your car
i always knew who you are
but now i drive all alone
i shoulda known this
[Chorus]
And it’s a clean cut
down the line
it’s a hard life when it’s mine
drove around this whole city
at least my mom thinks i’m pretty
but you want nothing to do with me
at least i’m pretty
Artis: Harriette
Album: At least i'm pretty
Dirilis: 2021
Artikel Pilihan