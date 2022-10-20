Lirik Tokyo Drifting - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tokyo Drifting - Glass Animals

Driftin'

Huh, huh, huh, Tokyo driftin'

Two things 'bout the gears, you better listen up

Chrome spokes with the spinners on his tire hubs

Suck smoke in his '40, windows up

He rolls, like he really doesn't give a-

Drug lust, and two packets in your pocket

Clear score, dust hits your nose like a rocket

Scoot-scoot, boy, race up to the super-club

Let rip, like you drank all of the tequila

Get loose, streetfighter, tear it up

Fresh footwear drippin' out of you onto the rug

Ooh, now you're lettin' go

Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor

Ain't nothin' better

Ooh, now you're lettin' go

Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor

Ain't nothin' better

Wavey Davey's on fire

You still got it, you still got it alright, yeah

Wavey Davey's on fire

Oh, you still got it, you still got it alright, yeah

Ayy, what is everybody talkin' 'bout?

When they wanna live fast, but I'd rather walk it out

Nig**s wanna talk about a G

But I spend a G on the twelve teeth in my mouth

Diamonds aquatic, it feel like trout on my wrist

Or a spout on my wrist, put a spider up in it

Everything gotta be eighty, and you keep the twenty percentage

You know that I get it, I'm on, and I'm in it

And if you try to take it the clip get extended

I'm back on my bullshit, like Jordan, no Pippen

If this is my life then I'm Tokyo drifting

Ooh, now you're lettin' go

Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor

Ain't nothin' better

Ooh, now you're lettin' go

Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor

Ain't nothin' better