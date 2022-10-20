Lirik Tokyo Drifting - Glass Animals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tokyo Drifting - Glass Animals
Driftin'
Huh, huh, huh, Tokyo driftin'
Two things 'bout the gears, you better listen up
Chrome spokes with the spinners on his tire hubs
Suck smoke in his '40, windows up
He rolls, like he really doesn't give a-
Drug lust, and two packets in your pocket
Clear score, dust hits your nose like a rocket
Scoot-scoot, boy, race up to the super-club
Let rip, like you drank all of the tequila
Get loose, streetfighter, tear it up
Fresh footwear drippin' out of you onto the rug
Ooh, now you're lettin' go
Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor
Ain't nothin' better
Ooh, now you're lettin' go
Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor
Ain't nothin' better
Wavey Davey's on fire
You still got it, you still got it alright, yeah
Wavey Davey's on fire
Oh, you still got it, you still got it alright, yeah
Ayy, what is everybody talkin' 'bout?
When they wanna live fast, but I'd rather walk it out
Nig**s wanna talk about a G
But I spend a G on the twelve teeth in my mouth
Diamonds aquatic, it feel like trout on my wrist
Or a spout on my wrist, put a spider up in it
Everything gotta be eighty, and you keep the twenty percentage
You know that I get it, I'm on, and I'm in it
And if you try to take it the clip get extended
I'm back on my bullshit, like Jordan, no Pippen
If this is my life then I'm Tokyo drifting
Ooh, now you're lettin' go
Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor
Ain't nothin' better
Ooh, now you're lettin' go
Heart beatin' faster, feet pushin' on the floor
Ain't nothin' better
