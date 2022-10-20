Lirik Lagu You are the Love of My Life - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You are the Love of My Life
You are the love of my life
I knew it right from the start
The moment I looked at you
You found a place in my heart
You are the love of my life
You give me reason to live
You taught me how to be strong
With you is where I belong
No one's ever touched me
Quite the way you touched me
People search a lifetime
To find what we have
You are the love of my life
One thing that's good in this life
I'll spend the rest of my days
Just loving you
You are the love of my life
The heart and soul of my life
Once I was lost and alone
With you at last I am home
You give me so much of you
And leave me room to be free
No one's ever touched me
Quite the way you touched me
People search a lifetime
To find what we have
You are the love of my life
One thing that's good in this life
And in a world full of change
One thing I'm sure of
