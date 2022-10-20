Lirik Lagu You are the Love of My Life - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You are the Love of My Life

You are the love of my life

I knew it right from the start

The moment I looked at you

You found a place in my heart

You are the love of my life

You give me reason to live

You taught me how to be strong

With you is where I belong

No one's ever touched me

Quite the way you touched me

People search a lifetime

To find what we have

You are the love of my life

One thing that's good in this life

I'll spend the rest of my days

Just loving you

You are the love of my life

The heart and soul of my life

Once I was lost and alone

With you at last I am home

You give me so much of you

And leave me room to be free

No one's ever touched me

Quite the way you touched me

People search a lifetime

To find what we have

You are the love of my life

One thing that's good in this life

And in a world full of change

One thing I'm sure of