Lirik Lagu Team – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Team - Iggy Azalea
Iggz
Look, turn me up, break the knob right
I get dressed like it's prom night
I feed them lemons in the limelight
They say I'm full, lost my appetite?
(Hell nah) Keep on pushing like a dealer (say what?)
(Hell nah) Keep on shooting, Reggie Miller (say what?)
(Hell nah) Go and give 'em all the finger
You gotta set the score right, call it Hans Zimmer
My time wherever I go
I took a chance like I'm from Chicago
Hundred-plus in that Murcielago
'Bout to go ape, hey, yurn it to the cango
Baby, I got me
Baby, I got me
And that's all I need
Yeah, that's all I need
Baby, I got me
Only friend, by me
Playing on my team
Is someone like
Me, baby, no way
Watch me while I do my thing
Oh, baby, no way
Are you f-cking with the team?
Outchea, pronto
Hit 'em with the dose, that's a combo
Running through ya block, no fumble
'Bout to kill 'em all, where the shovel?
See, I gotta go for mine
Ben-ja-jammin', that money on my mind
Jamaican club, I'm stayin' on the grind
Dutty wine, don't step on this land mine
Ven aqui, andele
You tryna take flight, do what I say
Hundred-plus volts on the highway
Watch a new Kardash', call me Kylie
Baby, I got me
Baby, I got me
And that's all I need
Yeah, that's all I need
Baby, I got me
Only friend, by me
Playing on my team
Is someone like
Me, baby, no way
Watch me while I do my thing
Oh, baby, no way
Are you f-cking with the team?
Are you workin' with some cash here, cash here?
Hundred-thousand on the dash yeah, dash yeah
All the ladies shake it fast yeah, fast yeah
Now vogue on that a-s, yep, yeah we in here
Are you workin' with some cash here, cash here?
Hundred-thousand on the dash yeah, dash yeah
All the ladies shake it fast yeah, fast yeah
Now vogue on that a-s, yep, yeah we in here
Artikel Pilihan