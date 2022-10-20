Lirik Lagu Team – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Team - Iggy Azalea

Iggz

Look, turn me up, break the knob right

I get dressed like it's prom night

I feed them lemons in the limelight

They say I'm full, lost my appetite?

(Hell nah) Keep on pushing like a dealer (say what?)

(Hell nah) Keep on shooting, Reggie Miller (say what?)

(Hell nah) Go and give 'em all the finger

You gotta set the score right, call it Hans Zimmer

My time wherever I go

I took a chance like I'm from Chicago

Hundred-plus in that Murcielago

'Bout to go ape, hey, yurn it to the cango

Baby, I got me

Baby, I got me

And that's all I need

Yeah, that's all I need

Baby, I got me

Only friend, by me

Playing on my team

Is someone like

Me, baby, no way

Watch me while I do my thing

Oh, baby, no way

Are you f-cking with the team?

Outchea, pronto

Hit 'em with the dose, that's a combo

Running through ya block, no fumble

'Bout to kill 'em all, where the shovel?

See, I gotta go for mine

Ben-ja-jammin', that money on my mind

Jamaican club, I'm stayin' on the grind

Dutty wine, don't step on this land mine

Ven aqui, andele

You tryna take flight, do what I say

Hundred-plus volts on the highway

Watch a new Kardash', call me Kylie

Baby, I got me

Baby, I got me

And that's all I need

Yeah, that's all I need

Baby, I got me

Only friend, by me

Playing on my team

Is someone like

Me, baby, no way

Watch me while I do my thing

Oh, baby, no way

Are you f-cking with the team?

Are you workin' with some cash here, cash here?

Hundred-thousand on the dash yeah, dash yeah

All the ladies shake it fast yeah, fast yeah

Now vogue on that a-s, yep, yeah we in here

Are you workin' with some cash here, cash here?

Hundred-thousand on the dash yeah, dash yeah

All the ladies shake it fast yeah, fast yeah

Now vogue on that a-s, yep, yeah we in here