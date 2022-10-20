Lirik Give Me the Night - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Give Me the Night - George Benson

Whenever dark has fallen

You know the spirit of the party

Starts to come alive

Until the day is dawning

You can throw out all your blues

And hit the city lights

'Cause there's music in the air

And lots of lovin' everywhere

So gimme the night

Gimme the night

You need the evening action

A place to dine, a glass of wine

A little late romance

It's a chain reaction

You'll see the people of the world

Coming out to dance

'Cause there's music in the air

And lots of lovin' everywhere

So gimme the night

Gimme the night

So come on out tonight

And we'll lead the others

On a ride through paradise

And if you feel all right

Then we can be lovers

'Cause I see that starlight

Look in your eyes

Don't you know we can fly

Just gimme the night

Gimme the night

'Cause there's music in the air

And lots of lovin' everywhere

So gimme the night

Gimme the night

So come on out tonight

And we'll lead the others

On a ride through paradise

And if you feel all right