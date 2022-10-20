Lirik Give Me the Night - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Give Me the Night - George Benson
Whenever dark has fallen
You know the spirit of the party
Starts to come alive
Until the day is dawning
You can throw out all your blues
And hit the city lights
'Cause there's music in the air
And lots of lovin' everywhere
So gimme the night
Gimme the night
You need the evening action
A place to dine, a glass of wine
A little late romance
It's a chain reaction
You'll see the people of the world
Coming out to dance
'Cause there's music in the air
And lots of lovin' everywhere
So gimme the night
Gimme the night
So come on out tonight
And we'll lead the others
On a ride through paradise
And if you feel all right
Then we can be lovers
'Cause I see that starlight
Look in your eyes
Don't you know we can fly
Just gimme the night
Gimme the night
'Cause there's music in the air
And lots of lovin' everywhere
So gimme the night
Gimme the night
So come on out tonight
And we'll lead the others
On a ride through paradise
And if you feel all right
