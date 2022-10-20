Lirik Lagu Kream – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kream - Iggy Azalea

First you get the money

Then you get the power

Respect

Hoes come last

(Oh my God, Ronny)

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it, get it

(Cash rules everything around me)

Uh, open up the safe, b*tches got a lot to say

P*ssy in your face, that'll put you in your place (boom)

Seven letters on the plate, f*ck you when I brake (b*tch)

I got cars, I got bags, I got real estate (Cash rules)

Foreplay, I ain't come to play

I got big fish money, he gon' bite the bait (ya)

Can you drop it down, make that a*s talk to me?

Keep that energy, gon' up that Hennessy (a*s)

I need my bag quickly

Separate six degrees, b*tches said they know me

Sex pistols, Sid Vicious, wet you when it's h*rny

Hit me on my cash app, check it in the morning

Cash, in this b*tch shinin'

Dressed in designer, she could get grimey

And it's perfect timing, gin with the tonic

Bella Hadid, homie could get it

A*s

Cash, cash

A*s, bags

Bag

(Cash rules everything around me)

Cash (ay) cash (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

A*s (ay) bags (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

Bag (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

(Cash rules everything around me)

A*s rules everything around me

Deep in that p*ssy, yeah, I'm drowning

A shark in a water, how you found me?

Best gift from 'round me (I'ma dog)

I go hunting like a bounty (woof)

(Cash rules) Ya, make my own rules

Tattoos on that a*s, she do night school

Welcome to the players club, Ice Cube

Diamonds might make the news, uh

B*tch that's photoshop like rappers with that autotune (cash)

Uh, your cheques is not a proof

RM 52 and a Skull, waterproof

Niggas talk a lot of boof, 'til they outside the booth

My niggas like Golden State, inbound, pull up and shoot

Cash (swish)

Cash, a*s

A*s, bags

Bag

(Cash rules everything around me)

A*s (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

Cash, cash (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

A*s, bags (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

Bag (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)

(Cash rules everything around me)