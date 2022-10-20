Lirik Lagu Kream – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kream - Iggy Azalea
First you get the money
Then you get the power
Respect
Hoes come last
(Oh my God, Ronny)
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it, get it
(Cash rules everything around me)
Uh, open up the safe, b*tches got a lot to say
P*ssy in your face, that'll put you in your place (boom)
Seven letters on the plate, f*ck you when I brake (b*tch)
I got cars, I got bags, I got real estate (Cash rules)
Foreplay, I ain't come to play
I got big fish money, he gon' bite the bait (ya)
Can you drop it down, make that a*s talk to me?
Keep that energy, gon' up that Hennessy (a*s)
I need my bag quickly
Separate six degrees, b*tches said they know me
Sex pistols, Sid Vicious, wet you when it's h*rny
Hit me on my cash app, check it in the morning
Cash, in this b*tch shinin'
Dressed in designer, she could get grimey
And it's perfect timing, gin with the tonic
Bella Hadid, homie could get it
A*s
Cash, cash
A*s, bags
Bag
(Cash rules everything around me)
Cash (ay) cash (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
A*s (ay) bags (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
Bag (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
(Cash rules everything around me)
A*s rules everything around me
Deep in that p*ssy, yeah, I'm drowning
A shark in a water, how you found me?
Best gift from 'round me (I'ma dog)
I go hunting like a bounty (woof)
(Cash rules) Ya, make my own rules
Tattoos on that a*s, she do night school
Welcome to the players club, Ice Cube
Diamonds might make the news, uh
B*tch that's photoshop like rappers with that autotune (cash)
Uh, your cheques is not a proof
RM 52 and a Skull, waterproof
Niggas talk a lot of boof, 'til they outside the booth
My niggas like Golden State, inbound, pull up and shoot
Cash (swish)
Cash, a*s
A*s, bags
Bag
(Cash rules everything around me)
A*s (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
Cash, cash (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
A*s, bags (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
Bag (get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it)
(Cash rules everything around me)
