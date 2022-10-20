Lirik Lagu Leif Erikson - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leif Erikson - Interpol
She says
It helps with the lights out
Her rabid glow
Is like braille to the night
She swears
I'm a slave to the details
But if your life is such a big joke
Why should I care?
The clock is set for nine
But you know you're gonna make it eight
So that you two can take some time
Teach each other to reciprocate
She feels that my sentimental side
Should be held with kids gloves
But she doesn't know
That I left my urge in the icebox
She swears
I'm just prey for the female
Well then hook me up and throw me baby cakes
'Cause I like to get hooked
The clock is set for nine
But you know you're gonna make it eight
All the people that you've loved
They're all bound to leave some keepsakes
I've been swinging all the time
Think it's time I learned your way
I picture you and me together
In the jungle it will be okay
I'll bring you when my lifeboat
Sails through the night
That is supposing that
You don't sleep tonight
It's like learning a new language
Helps me catch up on my mind
If you don't bring up those lonely parts
This could be a good time
