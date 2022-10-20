Lirik Lagu Leif Erikson - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leif Erikson - Interpol

She says

It helps with the lights out

Her rabid glow

Is like braille to the night

She swears

I'm a slave to the details

But if your life is such a big joke

Why should I care?

The clock is set for nine

But you know you're gonna make it eight

So that you two can take some time

Teach each other to reciprocate

She feels that my sentimental side

Should be held with kids gloves

But she doesn't know

That I left my urge in the icebox

She swears

I'm just prey for the female

Well then hook me up and throw me baby cakes

'Cause I like to get hooked

The clock is set for nine

But you know you're gonna make it eight

All the people that you've loved

They're all bound to leave some keepsakes

I've been swinging all the time

Think it's time I learned your way

I picture you and me together

In the jungle it will be okay

I'll bring you when my lifeboat

Sails through the night

That is supposing that

You don't sleep tonight

It's like learning a new language

Helps me catch up on my mind

If you don't bring up those lonely parts

This could be a good time