Lirik The Greatest Love of All - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Greatest Love of All

I believe the children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be

Everybody is searching for a hero

People need someone to look up to

I never found anyone to fulfill my needs

A lonely place to be

So I learned to depend on me

I decided long ago, never to walk in anyone's shadows

If I fail, if I succeed

At least I live as I believe

No matter what they take from me

They can't take away my dignity

Because the greatest love of all

Is happening to me

I found the greatest love of all

Inside of me

The greatest love of all

Is easy to achieve

Learning to love yourself

It is the greatest love of all

And if by chance, that special place

That you've been dreaming of

Leads you to a lonely place

Find your strength in love

Credit

Artis: George Benson

Album: Muhammad Ali in “The Greatest”

Penulis lagu: Linda Creed / Michael Masser

Genre: Smooth Jazz, R&B/Soul

Fakta Menarik

Lagu ini menghasilkan prestasi yang cukup banyak saat perilisan, lagu ini langsung menempati chart US hot soul single pada peringkat ke-2. Lagu ini digunakan menjadi lagu tema dari film biopik petinju dunia Muhammad Ali.