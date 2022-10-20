Lirik The Greatest Love of All - George Benson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Greatest Love of All
I believe the children are our future
Teach them well and let them lead the way
Show them all the beauty they possess inside
Give them a sense of pride to make it easier
Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be
Everybody is searching for a hero
People need someone to look up to
I never found anyone to fulfill my needs
A lonely place to be
So I learned to depend on me
I decided long ago, never to walk in anyone's shadows
If I fail, if I succeed
At least I live as I believe
No matter what they take from me
They can't take away my dignity
Because the greatest love of all
Is happening to me
I found the greatest love of all
Inside of me
The greatest love of all
Is easy to achieve
Learning to love yourself
It is the greatest love of all
And if by chance, that special place
That you've been dreaming of
Leads you to a lonely place
Find your strength in love
Credit
Artis: George Benson
Album: Muhammad Ali in “The Greatest”
Penulis lagu: Linda Creed / Michael Masser
Genre: Smooth Jazz, R&B/Soul
Fakta Menarik
Lagu ini menghasilkan prestasi yang cukup banyak saat perilisan, lagu ini langsung menempati chart US hot soul single pada peringkat ke-2. Lagu ini digunakan menjadi lagu tema dari film biopik petinju dunia Muhammad Ali.
