Lirik Lagu We Fell in Love in October - Girl in Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Fell in Love in October

Smoking cigarettes on the roof

You look so pretty and I love this view

We fell in love in October

That's why, I love fall

Looking at the stars

Admiring from afar

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my world

My world, my world, my world

You will be my girl

Smoking cigarettes on the roof

You look so pretty and I love this view

Don't bother looking down

We're not going that way

At least I know, I am here to say

We fell in love in October

That's why, I love fall

Looking at the stars

Admiring from afar

(My girl, my girl, my girl)

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my world

My world, my world, my world

You will be my girl

Credit

Artis: girl in red

Album: -

Penulis lagu: Marie Ulven Ringheim