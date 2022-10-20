Lirik Lagu We Fell in Love in October - Girl in Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Fell in Love in October
Smoking cigarettes on the roof
You look so pretty and I love this view
We fell in love in October
That's why, I love fall
Looking at the stars
Admiring from afar
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my girl
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my world
My world, my world, my world
You will be my girl
Smoking cigarettes on the roof
You look so pretty and I love this view
Don't bother looking down
We're not going that way
At least I know, I am here to say
We fell in love in October
That's why, I love fall
Looking at the stars
Admiring from afar
(My girl, my girl, my girl)
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my girl
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my girl
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my girl
My girl, my girl, my girl
You will be my world
My world, my world, my world
You will be my girl
Credit
Artis: girl in red
Album: -
Penulis lagu: Marie Ulven Ringheim
