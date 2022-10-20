Lirik Lagu Last Night – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Last Night – The Vamps
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
I hold my hands up high
And throw my glass into the sky
And when the morning comes
We'll never see the sun
And if the walls close in
Then let's just start it all again
That's when the evening comes
Oh yeah, the evening comes
Woah!
No we're not going home tonight
Waitin' up for the stars to shine
And we'll do it, and we'll do it
And we'll do it again
Wake up in the morning
With the sunlight in my eyes
No my head don't feel so bright
What the hell happened last night?
Oh yeah last-
And I think we were dancing
Singing all our favourite songs
Think I might have kissed someone
And if tomorrow never comes
We had last night
Let's shut this party down
And pull the building to the ground
Yeah girl, let's live it up
One night is all we got
Let's dance until we die
Nobody's going home tonight
This kiss could be our last
Come on and raise your glass
Woah!
No we're not going home tonight
Waitin' up for the stars to shine
Then we'll do it, and we'll do it
And we'll do it again
Wake up in the morning
With the sunlight in my eyes
And no my head don't feel so bright
What the hell happened last night?
Oh yah last-
And I think we were dancing
Singing all our favourite songs
Think I might have kissed someone
And if tomorrow never comes
We had last night
We do it all again, we do it all again
So bring your friend and tell your friend
To bring another friend (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
And by the end of the night
We can all be friends (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
So bring your friend and tell your friend
To bring another friend (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
And by the end of the night!
