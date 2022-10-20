Lirik Lagu Last Night – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 02:53 WIB
Video klip Last Night dari The Vamps.
Video klip Last Night dari The Vamps. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/The Vamps

Lirik Lagu Last NightThe Vamps

Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh

I hold my hands up high
And throw my glass into the sky
And when the morning comes
We'll never see the sun
And if the walls close in
Then let's just start it all again
That's when the evening comes
Oh yeah, the evening comes

Woah!
No we're not going home tonight
Waitin' up for the stars to shine
And we'll do it, and we'll do it
And we'll do it again

Wake up in the morning
With the sunlight in my eyes
No my head don't feel so bright
What the hell happened last night?
Oh yeah last-
And I think we were dancing
Singing all our favourite songs
Think I might have kissed someone
And if tomorrow never comes
We had last night

Let's shut this party down
And pull the building to the ground
Yeah girl, let's live it up
One night is all we got
Let's dance until we die
Nobody's going home tonight
This kiss could be our last
Come on and raise your glass

Woah!
No we're not going home tonight
Waitin' up for the stars to shine
Then we'll do it, and we'll do it
And we'll do it again

Wake up in the morning
With the sunlight in my eyes
And no my head don't feel so bright
What the hell happened last night?
Oh yah last-
And I think we were dancing
Singing all our favourite songs
Think I might have kissed someone
And if tomorrow never comes
We had last night

We do it all again, we do it all again
So bring your friend and tell your friend
To bring another friend (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
And by the end of the night
We can all be friends (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
So bring your friend and tell your friend
To bring another friend (we had last night)
We do it all again, we do it all again
And by the end of the night!

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sinopsis Man of Fire, Aksi Balas Dendam Danzel Washington kepada Pembunuh Keluarganya
2

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya
3

24 Anak di Jabar Mengalami Ginjal Akut, IDAI Jawa Barat: Pasien Ditempatkan di Tempat Khusus
4

Borneo Collaboration, BNI Gandeng Bank Kalsel, Bank Kaltimtara, dan Bank Kalbar
5

PSSI Tak Sambut FIFA, Jokowi Bersuara
6

Benarkah Manusia Hanya Sanggup Berteman dengan 150 Orang? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Viral! Resep Rahasia Mie Instan di Warmindo Tersebar, Catat Tips di Balik Rasanya Bisa Lebih Enak
8

BMKG Beberkan Prediksi Iklim Indonesia Tahun 2023: Semua Perlu Siaga dan Waspada
9

Sebelum Coba Diet Rendah Karbohidrat, Simak 3 Hal Berikut yang Wajib Diketahui
10

Miliaran Kepiting Salju Alaska Hilang Secara Misterius, Panen Raya Dibatalkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

Savefrom TikTok Tanpa Watermark, Download Video TikTok Sesuka Hati Tanpa Tanda Air File Full HD, HD dan SQ

Savefrom TikTok Tanpa Watermark, Download Video TikTok Sesuka Hati Tanpa Tanda Air File Full HD, HD dan SQ

20 Oktober 2022, 04:23 WIB

Utara Times

Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Diperingati pada Tanggal 20 Oktober, Berikut Penjelasan Lengkapnya

Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Diperingati pada Tanggal 20 Oktober, Berikut Penjelasan Lengkapnya

20 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Jadilah Rendah Hati dan Lembut

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Jadilah Rendah Hati dan Lembut

20 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Dream Box Indonesia Dan Film Befora I Fall

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Dream Box Indonesia Dan Film Befora I Fall

20 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Savefrom YOUTUBE Download Video MP3 dan MP4 Gratis, Begini Cara Menggunakannya

Savefrom YOUTUBE Download Video MP3 dan MP4 Gratis, Begini Cara Menggunakannya

20 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Anak Jalanan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

20 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pejuang Kiev Sudah Mengepung Kherson, Pasukan Vladimir Putin Lakukan Evakuasi Warga Secara Paksa

Pejuang Kiev Sudah Mengepung Kherson, Pasukan Vladimir Putin Lakukan Evakuasi Warga Secara Paksa

20 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB

Portal Jember

Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs West Ham: Darwin Nunez Jadi Pahlawan The Reds

Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool vs West Ham: Darwin Nunez Jadi Pahlawan The Reds

20 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

9 Ide Lomba Pilihan untuk Meriahkan Peringatan Hari Santri Nasional 2022

9 Ide Lomba Pilihan untuk Meriahkan Peringatan Hari Santri Nasional 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Hingga The Sisters

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Hingga The Sisters

20 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya24 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 20 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya24 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Savefrom FB: 3 Langkah Download Video Facebook Tanpa Aplikasi Langsung Tersimpan di Memori Ponsel

Savefrom FB: 3 Langkah Download Video Facebook Tanpa Aplikasi Langsung Tersimpan di Memori Ponsel

20 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan dan Kalim Kode Redeem Epic Tresure Hari Ini dengan Puluhan hadiah Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Aktifkan dan Kalim Kode Redeem Epic Tresure Hari Ini dengan Puluhan hadiah Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Vampire vs Vampire Hingga Suara Hati Istri

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Vampire vs Vampire Hingga Suara Hati Istri

20 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Banjir Bandang Melanda Jembrana Bali, 161 Rumah Rusak

Banjir Bandang Melanda Jembrana Bali, 161 Rumah Rusak

20 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

20 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Berita KBB

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB