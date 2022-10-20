Lirik Lagu Last Night – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Last Night – The Vamps

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

I hold my hands up high

And throw my glass into the sky

And when the morning comes

We'll never see the sun

And if the walls close in

Then let's just start it all again

That's when the evening comes

Oh yeah, the evening comes

Woah!

No we're not going home tonight

Waitin' up for the stars to shine

And we'll do it, and we'll do it

And we'll do it again

Wake up in the morning

With the sunlight in my eyes

No my head don't feel so bright

What the hell happened last night?

Oh yeah last-

And I think we were dancing

Singing all our favourite songs

Think I might have kissed someone

And if tomorrow never comes

We had last night

Let's shut this party down

And pull the building to the ground

Yeah girl, let's live it up

One night is all we got

Let's dance until we die

Nobody's going home tonight

This kiss could be our last

Come on and raise your glass

Woah!

No we're not going home tonight

Waitin' up for the stars to shine

Then we'll do it, and we'll do it

And we'll do it again

Wake up in the morning

With the sunlight in my eyes

And no my head don't feel so bright

What the hell happened last night?

Oh yah last-

And I think we were dancing

Singing all our favourite songs

Think I might have kissed someone

And if tomorrow never comes

We had last night

We do it all again, we do it all again

So bring your friend and tell your friend

To bring another friend (we had last night)

We do it all again, we do it all again

And by the end of the night

We can all be friends (we had last night)

We do it all again, we do it all again

So bring your friend and tell your friend

To bring another friend (we had last night)

We do it all again, we do it all again

And by the end of the night!