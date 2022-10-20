Lirik Lagu Wake Up In The Sky - Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wake Up In The Sky - Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, Kodak Black

Fly, fly, fly

It's Gucci (it's Gucci)

Huh? Fly (woo)

I drink 'til I'm drunk (yeah), smoke till I'm high (yeah)

Castle on the hill (well damn), wake up in the sky

You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)

I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)

The ladies love the luxury (yeah),

That's why they all fuck with me (woo)

Out here with the moves (yeesh) like I invented smooth

You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)

I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly

Huh, huh, huh

I stay fresh as hell, take a pic, I might as well, hell

Drop the top and take a selfie, my car drives itself

I got white girls blushin', homie, college girls rushin' on me (woo)

All my diamonds custom so they clutchin' and they touchin' on me

Ooh, pack his vegetables

Ooh, pack his edible

Ooh, it's incredible

Ooh, ooh, ooh

I smell like Bond Number 9, nine

Section full of foreign dimes

Bitch is starin' at me sayin', "Wow"

Unforgettable like Nat King Cole

Gucci berry wine, don't sneak and tell your ho (well damn)

Her one night show, a human bank roll (whoa)

She lost in the sauce 'cause Gucci got the glow (huh)

I drink 'til I'm drunk (brra), smoke 'til I'm high (it's Guc')

Castle on the hill (heh), wake up in the sky (you won't)

You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)

I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)

The ladies love luxury, that's why they all fuck with me

Out here with the moves like I invented smooth

You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)

I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)

Now watch me fly, fly

Now watch me fly, fly

You can't tell me I ain't fly

You can't tell me I ain't fly

I know I'm super fly, I know I'm super fly