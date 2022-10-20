Lirik Lagu Wake Up In The Sky - Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wake Up In The Sky - Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, Kodak Black
Fly, fly, fly
It's Gucci (it's Gucci)
Huh? Fly (woo)
I drink 'til I'm drunk (yeah), smoke till I'm high (yeah)
Castle on the hill (well damn), wake up in the sky
You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)
I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)
The ladies love the luxury (yeah),
That's why they all fuck with me (woo)
Out here with the moves (yeesh) like I invented smooth
You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)
I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly
Huh, huh, huh
I stay fresh as hell, take a pic, I might as well, hell
Drop the top and take a selfie, my car drives itself
I got white girls blushin', homie, college girls rushin' on me (woo)
All my diamonds custom so they clutchin' and they touchin' on me
Ooh, pack his vegetables
Ooh, pack his edible
Ooh, it's incredible
Ooh, ooh, ooh
I smell like Bond Number 9, nine
Section full of foreign dimes
Bitch is starin' at me sayin', "Wow"
Unforgettable like Nat King Cole
Gucci berry wine, don't sneak and tell your ho (well damn)
Her one night show, a human bank roll (whoa)
She lost in the sauce 'cause Gucci got the glow (huh)
I drink 'til I'm drunk (brra), smoke 'til I'm high (it's Guc')
Castle on the hill (heh), wake up in the sky (you won't)
You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)
I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)
The ladies love luxury, that's why they all fuck with me
Out here with the moves like I invented smooth
You can't tell me I ain't fly (you can't tell me I ain't fly)
I know I'm super fly (I know), I know I'm super fly (I know)
Now watch me fly, fly
Now watch me fly, fly
You can't tell me I ain't fly
You can't tell me I ain't fly
I know I'm super fly, I know I'm super fly
