Lirik Lagu Not Worth The Pain – Hana Wilianto dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Worth the Pain – Hana Wilianto

Remember when i told you

You're the one, i can't live without

Now things have changed

Oh i was wrong

Guess it's goodbye for you and I

It has been months I haven't heard from you

How u do?

No longer the same, we're moving on

Still can't believe we get through this

Are we truly done?

It's over this time?

Or it's just my mind?

Do you remember

When we met

We'd never thought

Well end this way

I want you to stay

But it's not worth the pain

I'm sorry for all things that I've done

You know like I do

It's the right thing to do

But why it felt so wrong

Is this what we want?

Are we truly done?

It's over this time?

Or it's just my mind?

Do you remember

When we met

We'd never thought

We'll end this way

I want you to stay

But it's not worth the pain

Believe me, it's actually so hard

To explain this pain to someone who causes it

You're a delightful scar

Loving you is like a drug

You bring addiction to my soul and its so hard to control

And now all i got

Is one last question

How could i really get over you

Do you remember

When we met

We'd never thought

We'll end this way

I want you to stay

But it's not worth the pain

I'm sorry for all things that I've done

You know like I do

It's the right thing to do

But why it felt so wrong

Is this what we want?