Lirik Lagu Not Worth The Pain – Hana Wilianto dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Worth the Pain – Hana Wilianto
Remember when i told you
You're the one, i can't live without
Now things have changed
Oh i was wrong
Guess it's goodbye for you and I
It has been months I haven't heard from you
How u do?
No longer the same, we're moving on
Still can't believe we get through this
Are we truly done?
It's over this time?
Or it's just my mind?
Do you remember
When we met
We'd never thought
Well end this way
I want you to stay
But it's not worth the pain
I'm sorry for all things that I've done
You know like I do
It's the right thing to do
But why it felt so wrong
Is this what we want?
Are we truly done?
It's over this time?
Or it's just my mind?
Do you remember
When we met
We'd never thought
We'll end this way
I want you to stay
But it's not worth the pain
Believe me, it's actually so hard
To explain this pain to someone who causes it
You're a delightful scar
Loving you is like a drug
You bring addiction to my soul and its so hard to control
And now all i got
Is one last question
How could i really get over you
Do you remember
When we met
We'd never thought
We'll end this way
I want you to stay
But it's not worth the pain
I'm sorry for all things that I've done
You know like I do
It's the right thing to do
But why it felt so wrong
Is this what we want?
