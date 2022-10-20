Lirik Lagu Take It All – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Take It All – Adele

Didn't I give it all?

Tried my best

Gave you everything I had, everything and no less

Didn't I do it right? Did I let you down?

Maybe you got too used to having me 'round

Still how can you walk away

From all my tears

It's gonna be an empty road without me right here

But go on and take it, take it all with you

Don't look back at this crumbling fool

Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love

Maybe I should leave, to help you see

Nothing is better than this and this is everything we need

So is it over? Is this really it, you're giving up so easily

I thought you loved me more than this

But go on, go on, take it, take it all with you

Don't look back at this crumbling fool

Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love

I will change if I must

Slow it down and bring it home, I will adjust

Oh if only, if only you knew

Everything I do, is for you

But go on and take it, take it all with you

Don't look back at this crumbling fool

Just take it, take it all with you

Don't look back at this crumbling fool

Just take it all, with my love

Take it all with my love

Take it all with my love

Credit

Produser : Jim Abbiss

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Francis White

Album : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu Take It All ditulis oleh Adele dan Francis White dan dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Jim Abbiss dan lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 48 detik.

Lagu Take It All menceritakan tentang kesedihan sang penyanyi Adele yang melihat perjuangan serta pengorbanannya tidak dihargai oleh kekasihnya saat itu.