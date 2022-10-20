Lirik Lagu Take It All – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Penyanyi Adele
Penyanyi Adele /Instagram/@adele

Lirik lagu Take It All – Adele

Didn't I give it all?
Tried my best
Gave you everything I had, everything and no less
Didn't I do it right? Did I let you down?
Maybe you got too used to having me 'round
Still how can you walk away
From all my tears
It's gonna be an empty road without me right here
But go on and take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love
Maybe I should leave, to help you see
Nothing is better than this and this is everything we need
So is it over? Is this really it, you're giving up so easily
I thought you loved me more than this
But go on, go on, take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love
I will change if I must
Slow it down and bring it home, I will adjust
Oh if only, if only you knew
Everything I do, is for you
But go on and take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all, with my love
Take it all with my love
Take it all with my love

Credit

Produser      : Jim Abbiss

Penulis        : Adele Adkins, Francis White

Album         : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu Take It All ditulis oleh Adele dan Francis White dan dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Jim Abbiss dan lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 48 detik.

Lagu Take It All menceritakan tentang kesedihan sang penyanyi Adele yang melihat perjuangan serta pengorbanannya tidak dihargai oleh kekasihnya saat itu.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sinopsis Man of Fire, Aksi Balas Dendam Danzel Washington kepada Pembunuh Keluarganya
2

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya
3

24 Anak di Jabar Mengalami Ginjal Akut, IDAI Jawa Barat: Pasien Ditempatkan di Tempat Khusus
4

Borneo Collaboration, BNI Gandeng Bank Kalsel, Bank Kaltimtara, dan Bank Kalbar
5

PSSI Tak Sambut FIFA, Jokowi Bersuara
6

Benarkah Manusia Hanya Sanggup Berteman dengan 150 Orang? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Viral! Resep Rahasia Mie Instan di Warmindo Tersebar, Catat Tips di Balik Rasanya Bisa Lebih Enak
8

BMKG Beberkan Prediksi Iklim Indonesia Tahun 2023: Semua Perlu Siaga dan Waspada
9

Sebelum Coba Diet Rendah Karbohidrat, Simak 3 Hal Berikut yang Wajib Diketahui
10

Miliaran Kepiting Salju Alaska Hilang Secara Misterius, Panen Raya Dibatalkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober  2022 Ada Yehh Jadu, Bintang Samudera Dan Film The Sisters

20 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Berita KBB

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

Lirik Lagu Imagine Jhon Lennon 2022, Ternyata Maknanya Sangat Dalam

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro Cerita Singkat dari Justy Aldrin Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

10 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpopuler, Segera Jadikan Status

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Love Story The Series, Cinta Setelah Cinta, Bestie

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Menunjukkan Cinta dari Waktu ke Waktu

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Triple Threat Hingga Before I Fall

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Triple Threat Hingga Before I Fall

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Bukan Damai Tetapi Pertentangan

Renungan Harian Katolik Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Bukan Damai Tetapi Pertentangan

20 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Utara Times

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Jembrana Bali

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:36 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

20 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Terpana Orang yang Sudah Dikenal Lama

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Terpana Orang yang Sudah Dikenal Lama

20 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB