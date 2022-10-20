Lirik Lagu Take It All – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Take It All – Adele
Didn't I give it all?
Tried my best
Gave you everything I had, everything and no less
Didn't I do it right? Did I let you down?
Maybe you got too used to having me 'round
Still how can you walk away
From all my tears
It's gonna be an empty road without me right here
But go on and take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love
Maybe I should leave, to help you see
Nothing is better than this and this is everything we need
So is it over? Is this really it, you're giving up so easily
I thought you loved me more than this
But go on, go on, take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all with my love, take it all with my love
I will change if I must
Slow it down and bring it home, I will adjust
Oh if only, if only you knew
Everything I do, is for you
But go on and take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it, take it all with you
Don't look back at this crumbling fool
Just take it all, with my love
Take it all with my love
Take it all with my love
Credit
Produser : Jim Abbiss
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Francis White
Album : 21
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu Take It All ditulis oleh Adele dan Francis White dan dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.
Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Jim Abbiss dan lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 48 detik.
Lagu Take It All menceritakan tentang kesedihan sang penyanyi Adele yang melihat perjuangan serta pengorbanannya tidak dihargai oleh kekasihnya saat itu.
