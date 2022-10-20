Lirik Lagu Bounce – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bounce – Iggy Azalea

Make it bounce

I don't wanna hurt you

But I'm bout to work you, watch your mouth drop real low

I'm turning you up, burning the clutch

Full speed, both feet to the floor, feet to the floor

DJ running it back once more

Time to party, that's all I know

Grab somebody, tell them, "Baby, baby, baby, let's go"

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Shake it, break it, make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Shake it, break it, make it bounce

Oh oh oh oh oh

Make it bounce

Iggy Iggy getting them tipsy

Tipping in brah, hundreds and fifties

Pulling up NASCAR, black car

Sh-tting on everyone, sipping whatever we feeling

Real, real good, hands to the ceiling

Dancin' we dizzy, we spinnin' we spinnin'

All about money, the night's never ending

We party 'til morning, tomorrow we kick it

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Shake it, break it, make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Make it bounce

Shake it, break it, make it bounce

Oh oh oh oh oh