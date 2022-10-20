Lirik Lagu Bounce – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bounce – Iggy Azalea
Make it bounce
I don't wanna hurt you
But I'm bout to work you, watch your mouth drop real low
I'm turning you up, burning the clutch
Full speed, both feet to the floor, feet to the floor
DJ running it back once more
Time to party, that's all I know
Grab somebody, tell them, "Baby, baby, baby, let's go"
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Shake it, break it, make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Shake it, break it, make it bounce
Oh oh oh oh oh
Make it bounce
Iggy Iggy getting them tipsy
Tipping in brah, hundreds and fifties
Pulling up NASCAR, black car
Sh-tting on everyone, sipping whatever we feeling
Real, real good, hands to the ceiling
Dancin' we dizzy, we spinnin' we spinnin'
All about money, the night's never ending
We party 'til morning, tomorrow we kick it
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Shake it, break it, make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Make it bounce
Shake it, break it, make it bounce
Oh oh oh oh oh
Artikel Pilihan