Lirik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis

You came out of nowhere (mm)

Caught my eye by surprise

And I think that you've been heaven-sent (mm)

Beauty is flarin', rock what you wearin'

So damn fine, I keep on swearin'

You're the only one for me

Fell in love unexpectedly

We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny

Every time I see you baby, it's so hard to speak

But this ain't no accident (uh)

Yeah, I swear we're meant to be

Whatcha doin' to me (mm)

What I'm feelin' is so unreal

And baby you give me butterflies

Feels like I'm flyin', song's never dyin'

So damn fine, I keep on sighin'

You're the only one for me

Fell in love unexpectedly

We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny

Every time I hold you baby, my knees get so weak

But this ain't no accident (uh)

Yeah, I swear we're meant to be

There might be people who just don't understand

How two could fall for each other simply by chance

But it's God who put us here cause He had a plan

Don't gotta fuss, just trust in us, and let me be your man

Fell in love unexpectedly

We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny

Every time I kiss you baby, my heart skips a beat

But this ain't no accident (uh)

Yeah, I swear we're meant to be

Said I swear we're meant to be (yeah)

Damn my chest won't [?] with ya

Girl, this ain't no accidental

Yeah, it's serendipity

Credit

Artis: Albert Posis

Album: Higher

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Albert Posis

Fakta di Balik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis

Lagu “Serendipity” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Filipina-Amerika yang berasal dari San Diego, California yang bernama Albert Posis. Lagu ini merupakan single kedelapan dari album studio pertamanya yang berjudul “Higher” yang dirilis pada 1 November 2012.