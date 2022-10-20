Lirik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis
You came out of nowhere (mm)
Caught my eye by surprise
And I think that you've been heaven-sent (mm)
Beauty is flarin', rock what you wearin'
So damn fine, I keep on swearin'
You're the only one for me
Fell in love unexpectedly
We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny
Every time I see you baby, it's so hard to speak
But this ain't no accident (uh)
Yeah, I swear we're meant to be
Whatcha doin' to me (mm)
What I'm feelin' is so unreal
And baby you give me butterflies
Feels like I'm flyin', song's never dyin'
So damn fine, I keep on sighin'
You're the only one for me
Fell in love unexpectedly
We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny
Every time I hold you baby, my knees get so weak
But this ain't no accident (uh)
Yeah, I swear we're meant to be
There might be people who just don't understand
How two could fall for each other simply by chance
But it's God who put us here cause He had a plan
Don't gotta fuss, just trust in us, and let me be your man
Fell in love unexpectedly
We ain't gotta rush, this is destiny
Every time I kiss you baby, my heart skips a beat
But this ain't no accident (uh)
Yeah, I swear we're meant to be
Said I swear we're meant to be (yeah)
Damn my chest won't [?] with ya
Girl, this ain't no accidental
Yeah, it's serendipity
Credit
Artis: Albert Posis
Album: Higher
Rilis: 2012
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Albert Posis
Fakta di Balik Lagu Serendipity – Albert Posis
Lagu “Serendipity” merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Filipina-Amerika yang berasal dari San Diego, California yang bernama Albert Posis. Lagu ini merupakan single kedelapan dari album studio pertamanya yang berjudul “Higher” yang dirilis pada 1 November 2012.
Artikel Pilihan