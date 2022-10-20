Lirik Lagu Betters Day - Elephant Kind feat Heidi (The Girl With The Hair) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Betters Day - Elephant Kind feat Heidi (The Girl With The Hair)

These are the better days

If not today, must be tomorrow

If not today, must be

These are the better days

If not today, must be tomorrow

If not today, must be

They said I'm getting old

Well, I've been wearing an old boot

They said I need to stop dreaming

Stop dreaming, don't stop dreaming

They said things could be worse

Well, things can always get better

They said I need to stop trying

Stop trying, don't stop trying

They don't even see my vision

They can't understand my intention

Not living up to expectation

No expectation

Toast for everything love's grown

It has been beautiful

The best things in life won't fade away

The best things in life are felt

