Lirik Lagu Betters Day - Elephant Kind feat Heidi (The Girl With The Hair) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Betters Day - Elephant Kind feat Heidi (The Girl With The Hair)
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
They said I'm getting old
Well, I've been wearing an old boot
They said I need to stop dreaming
Stop dreaming, don't stop dreaming
They said things could be worse
Well, things can always get better
They said I need to stop trying
Stop trying, don't stop trying
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
They don't even see my vision
They can't understand my intention
Not living up to expectation
No expectation
Toast for everything love's grown
It has been beautiful
The best things in life won't fade away
The best things in life are felt
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
These are the better days
If not today, must be tomorrow
If not today, must be
