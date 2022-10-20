Lirik Lagu Tomboy - (G)I-DLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tomboy - (G)I-DLE
Yeah tomboy
Look at you neon mot gamdanghae nal
Ya took off hook gibuneun Coke like brrr
Look at my toe naye Ex ireum Tattoo
I got to drink up now niga shilta haedo joa
Why are you cranky, boy?
Mweol geuri jjinggeuryeo neo
Do you want a blond Barbie doll?
It's not here, I'm not a doll
(I-DLE think you can)
Michin yeonira malhae What's the loss to me ya
Sajeongeopshi kkaborago You'll lose to me ya
Sarang geukkat geo ttawi nae mome
Sangcheo hanado eorimeopji
Neoye sseogeun nae naneun hyangsuna ppuril baen
Yeah I'm f— tomboy (Umm ah umm)
Yeah I'll be the tomboy (Umm ah)
This is my attitude
Yeah I'll be the tomboy
SY I don't wanna play this ping pong
I would rather film a TikTok
Your mom raised you as a prince
But this is queendom, right?
I like dancing, I love ma friends
Sometimes we swear without cigarettes
I like to eh on drinking whiskey
I won't change it, what the hell?
Michin cheogira malhae What's the loss to me ya
Sajeongeopshi sshibeurago You're lost to me ya
Sarang geukkat geo ttawi nae nune
Nunmul han bangul eorimeopji
Neoye hachaneun male misona jieul baen
Yeah I'm f— tomboy (Umm ah umm)
Yeah I'll be the tomboy (Umm ah)
This is my attitude
Yeah I'll be the tomboy
Artikel Pilihan