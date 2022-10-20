Lirik Lagu Tomboy - (G)I-DLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tomboy - (G)I-DLE

Yeah tomboy

Look at you neon mot gamdanghae nal

Ya took off hook gibuneun Coke like brrr

Look at my toe naye Ex ireum Tattoo

I got to drink up now niga shilta haedo joa

Why are you cranky, boy?

Mweol geuri jjinggeuryeo neo

Do you want a blond Barbie doll?

It's not here, I'm not a doll

(I-DLE think you can)

Michin yeonira malhae What's the loss to me ya

Sajeongeopshi kkaborago You'll lose to me ya

Sarang geukkat geo ttawi nae mome

Sangcheo hanado eorimeopji

Neoye sseogeun nae naneun hyangsuna ppuril baen

Yeah I'm f— tomboy (Umm ah umm)

Yeah I'll be the tomboy (Umm ah)

This is my attitude

Yeah I'll be the tomboy

SY I don't wanna play this ping pong

I would rather film a TikTok

Your mom raised you as a prince

But this is queendom, right?

I like dancing, I love ma friends

Sometimes we swear without cigarettes

I like to eh on drinking whiskey

I won't change it, what the hell?

Michin cheogira malhae What's the loss to me ya

Sajeongeopshi sshibeurago You're lost to me ya

Sarang geukkat geo ttawi nae nune

Nunmul han bangul eorimeopji

Neoye hachaneun male misona jieul baen

Yeah I'm f— tomboy (Umm ah umm)

Yeah I'll be the tomboy (Umm ah)

This is my attitude

Yeah I'll be the tomboy