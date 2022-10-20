Lirik Lagu He Won’t Go – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Adele
Adele /YouTube/Adele

Lirik lagu He Won’t Go – Adele

Some say, I'll be better without you
But they don't know you like I do
Or at least the sides I thought I knew
I can't bear this time
It drags on, as I lose my mind
Reminded by things I find
Like notes and clothes you left behind
Wake me up, wake me up when all is done
I won't rise until this battle's won
My dignity's become undone
But I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
So petrified, I'm so scared to step into this ride
What if I lose my heart and fail the climb?
I won't forgive me if I give up trying
I heard his voice today
I didn't know a single word he said
Not one resemblance to the man I met
Just a vague and broken boy instead
But I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I-I'm willing to take the risk
There will be times, we'll try and give it up
Bursting at the seams, no doubt
We almost fall apart then burn the pieces
To watch them turn to dust
But nothing will ever taint us
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I-I'm willing to take the risk
Will he, will he still remember me?
Will he still love me even when he's free
Or will he go back to the place where he
Will choose the poison over me?
When we spoke yesterday
He said to hold my breath and sit and wait
"I'll be home so soon, I won't be late"
He won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
He's willing to take the risk
So I won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
'Cause he won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
We're willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk

Credit

Produser      : Rick Rubin

Penulis        : Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth

Album         : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang ditulis oleh Adele dan Paul Epworth ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 37 detik ini menceritakan tentang sepasang kekasih yang saling tidak mau melepaskan satu sama lain, meskipun mereka mempunyai kehidupan yang tidak menyenangkan.

Lagu ini terinspirasi dari pasangan kekasih yang saling menguatkan untuk tak saling meninggalkan, meskipun salah satu dari mereka kecanduan obat-obatan terlarang.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sinopsis Man of Fire, Aksi Balas Dendam Danzel Washington kepada Pembunuh Keluarganya
2

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya
3

24 Anak di Jabar Mengalami Ginjal Akut, IDAI Jawa Barat: Pasien Ditempatkan di Tempat Khusus
4

Borneo Collaboration, BNI Gandeng Bank Kalsel, Bank Kaltimtara, dan Bank Kalbar
5

PSSI Tak Sambut FIFA, Jokowi Bersuara
6

Benarkah Manusia Hanya Sanggup Berteman dengan 150 Orang? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Viral! Resep Rahasia Mie Instan di Warmindo Tersebar, Catat Tips di Balik Rasanya Bisa Lebih Enak
8

BMKG Beberkan Prediksi Iklim Indonesia Tahun 2023: Semua Perlu Siaga dan Waspada
9

Sebelum Coba Diet Rendah Karbohidrat, Simak 3 Hal Berikut yang Wajib Diketahui
10

Miliaran Kepiting Salju Alaska Hilang Secara Misterius, Panen Raya Dibatalkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 20 Oktober2022 Ada Live Laga Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

Teks Anekdot Bahasa Jawa Lucu dan Singkat, Simak Cerita Lengkapnya Disini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Aktifkan dan Dapatkan Beragam Hadiah Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Utara Times

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

7 Desain Banner Hari Santri Nasional 2022 Terpilih, Terapik, dan Terbagus Cocok untuk Acara Pawai Sekolah

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Tidak Mencari Cinta yang Sempurna

20 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Jembrana Bali

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

I Gusti Ayu Mas Seri Lestari Resmi Terpilih Menjadi Pengurus DPC KPPI kota Denpasar 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:36 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sudah Rilis, Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa Kode Redee Game Rise of Eros Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

Gus Baha: Ciri Anda akan Segera Mati, Bertaubatlah jika Anda Merasakan Pertanda ini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

Kode Redeem Manga Clash, Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Lupa Klaim

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

25 Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional 2022 yang Bisa Dijadikan Bingkai Foto Profil WA, IG, dan Facebook

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Demi Karir, Carilah Perubahan Secepat Mungkin

20 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Buleleng Post

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

Sebelu Terlambat, Klaim Sekarang Kode Redeem PUBG Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

Link Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Ucapan Kata-kata Mutiara dan Selamat untuk Dibagikan ke Sosial Media

20 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Terpana Orang yang Sudah Dikenal Lama

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022: Anda Terpana Orang yang Sudah Dikenal Lama

20 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur via TV Online, Liga Inggris 22/23 Gratis Siaran Langsung

LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur via TV Online, Liga Inggris 22/23 Gratis Siaran Langsung

20 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Family 100 dan Blockbuster

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Cek Jam Tayang Family 100 dan Blockbuster

20 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Tugas Tak Terduga Akan Muncul

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Sejumlah Tugas Tak Terduga Akan Muncul

20 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Shaggydog Ambilkan Gelas, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Shaggydog Ambilkan Gelas, Lengkap dengan Lirik

20 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24 Arti, Keuntungan, Kerugian yang di Prediksi Primbon Jawa Ternyata Begini

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 24 Arti, Keuntungan, Kerugian yang di Prediksi Primbon Jawa Ternyata Begini

20 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan D’Academy 5 Top 18 Group 1 Show

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan D’Academy 5 Top 18 Group 1 Show

20 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Legenda Sang Penunggu dan Melting Me Softly

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022: Saksikan Legenda Sang Penunggu dan Melting Me Softly

20 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB