Lirik Lagu He Won’t Go – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu He Won’t Go – Adele
Some say, I'll be better without you
But they don't know you like I do
Or at least the sides I thought I knew
I can't bear this time
It drags on, as I lose my mind
Reminded by things I find
Like notes and clothes you left behind
Wake me up, wake me up when all is done
I won't rise until this battle's won
My dignity's become undone
But I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
So petrified, I'm so scared to step into this ride
What if I lose my heart and fail the climb?
I won't forgive me if I give up trying
I heard his voice today
I didn't know a single word he said
Not one resemblance to the man I met
Just a vague and broken boy instead
But I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I-I'm willing to take the risk
There will be times, we'll try and give it up
Bursting at the seams, no doubt
We almost fall apart then burn the pieces
To watch them turn to dust
But nothing will ever taint us
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I-I'm willing to take the risk
Will he, will he still remember me?
Will he still love me even when he's free
Or will he go back to the place where he
Will choose the poison over me?
When we spoke yesterday
He said to hold my breath and sit and wait
"I'll be home so soon, I won't be late"
He won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
He's willing to take the risk
So I won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
'Cause he won't go
He can't do it on his own
If this ain't love, then what is?
We're willing to take the risk
I won't go
I can't do it on my own
If this ain't love, then what is?
I'm willing to take the risk
Credit
Produser : Rick Rubin
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth
Album : 21
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu yang ditulis oleh Adele dan Paul Epworth ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.
Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 37 detik ini menceritakan tentang sepasang kekasih yang saling tidak mau melepaskan satu sama lain, meskipun mereka mempunyai kehidupan yang tidak menyenangkan.
Lagu ini terinspirasi dari pasangan kekasih yang saling menguatkan untuk tak saling meninggalkan, meskipun salah satu dari mereka kecanduan obat-obatan terlarang.
