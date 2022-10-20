Lirik Lagu He Won’t Go – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu He Won’t Go – Adele

Some say, I'll be better without you

But they don't know you like I do

Or at least the sides I thought I knew

I can't bear this time

It drags on, as I lose my mind

Reminded by things I find

Like notes and clothes you left behind

Wake me up, wake me up when all is done

I won't rise until this battle's won

My dignity's become undone

But I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

So petrified, I'm so scared to step into this ride

What if I lose my heart and fail the climb?

I won't forgive me if I give up trying

I heard his voice today

I didn't know a single word he said

Not one resemblance to the man I met

Just a vague and broken boy instead

But I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I-I'm willing to take the risk

There will be times, we'll try and give it up

Bursting at the seams, no doubt

We almost fall apart then burn the pieces

To watch them turn to dust

But nothing will ever taint us

I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I-I'm willing to take the risk

Will he, will he still remember me?

Will he still love me even when he's free

Or will he go back to the place where he

Will choose the poison over me?

When we spoke yesterday

He said to hold my breath and sit and wait

"I'll be home so soon, I won't be late"

He won't go

He can't do it on his own

If this ain't love, then what is?

He's willing to take the risk

So I won't go

He can't do it on his own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

'Cause he won't go

He can't do it on his own

If this ain't love, then what is?

We're willing to take the risk

I won't go

I can't do it on my own

If this ain't love, then what is?

I'm willing to take the risk

Credit

Produser : Rick Rubin

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth

Album : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang ditulis oleh Adele dan Paul Epworth ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu yang berdurasi 4 menit 37 detik ini menceritakan tentang sepasang kekasih yang saling tidak mau melepaskan satu sama lain, meskipun mereka mempunyai kehidupan yang tidak menyenangkan.

Lagu ini terinspirasi dari pasangan kekasih yang saling menguatkan untuk tak saling meninggalkan, meskipun salah satu dari mereka kecanduan obat-obatan terlarang.