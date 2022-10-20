Lirik Lagu Started – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Started – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya
I started from the bottom and now I'm rich
I got in my bag and I ain't looked back since
I started to say sorry, but f-ck that sh-t
You started out hatin', now you love my drip
Ayy, b-tch, they lookin' at me, they not lookin' at you
I don't mean to be rude, I'm a ten, you a two
He be blowin' me up like a f-ckin' balloon
I just tell him give me space like the man on the moon
You know that I'm the best, is that why you depressed?
Say you gettin' a check, girl, you be frontin' like breasts
I look good for myself, I got no one to impress
You better ask your GPS, I ain't the one to address
Lil' b-tch, look
Do you hate that you love me or do you love that you hate me?
All you b-tches be bitin', I hope you don't give me Rabies
You can say what you want about me as long as you pay me
I'm just tryna get them M's and I ain't talkin' Slim Shady
B-tch don't look at me crazy or you'll be pushin' up daisies
On this watch I spent 80, got me lit up like Las Vegas
Yeah, my house is so big, I'm sittin' on acres and acres
I have never seen my neighbours, no do-rag but Iggy wavy
I know I'm fine (okay), yeah, I'm a dime (okay)
I cut him off if he ever get outta line (okay)
I do it big (okay), like I'm a giant (okay)
I waste my wine before I ever waste my time (okay)
Get outta line (okay), It's going down (okay)
You know my temper is way shorter than a Vine (okay)
We not the same lil' mama, I don't wait in line (okay)
You say you rich, well like Mufasa you be lyin' (okay)
Well okay
Credits
