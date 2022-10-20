Lirik Lagu Set Fire to the Rain – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Set Fire to the Rain – Adele
I let it fall, my heart
And as it fell, you rose to claim it
It was dark and I was over
Until you kissed my lips and you saved me
My hands, they're strong
But my knees were far too weak
To stand in your arms
Without falling to your feet
But there's a side to you
That I never knew, never knew
All the things you'd say
They were never true, never true
And the games you play
You would always win, always win
But I set fire to the rain
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Well, it burned while I cried
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name
Your name
When I lay with you
I could stay there
Close my eyes
Feel you here forever
You and me together, nothing gets better
'Cause there's a side to you
That I never knew, never knew
All the things you'd say
They were never true, never true
And the games you'd play
You would always win, always win
But I set fire to the rain
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Well, it burned while I cried
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name
Your name
I set fire to the rain
And I threw us into the flames
When it fell, something died
'Cause I knew that that was
The last time, the last time
Sometimes I wake up by the door
That heart you caught must be waiting for you
Even now, when we're already over
I can't help myself from looking for you
I set fire to the rain
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Well, it burned while I cried
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name
Your name
I set fire to the rain
And I threw us into the flames
When it fell, something died
'Cause I knew that that was the last time
The last time
Oh, oh, no
Let it burn
Oh, oh
Let it burn
Let it burn
Credit
Produser : Fraser T. Smith
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith
Album : 21
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Adele dan Fraser T. Smith dan dinyanyikan oleh Adele Adkins sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.
Lagu yang memiliki durasi 4 menit 1 detik ini menceritakan tentang kisah penyesalan dari sang penyanyi yaitu Adele, yang mengetahui bahwa kekasihnya yang selama ini ia anggap baik ternyata kekasihnya tersebut adalah lelaki pembohong.
Lelaki tersebut menjanjikan banyak hal kepada Adele sebelum akhirnya Adele tahu bahwa semua hal luar biasa yang diberikan lelaki tersebut kepada Adele adalah sebuah kebohongan belaka.
Artikel Pilihan