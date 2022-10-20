Lirik Lagu Set Fire to the Rain – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Set Fire to the Rain – Adele

I let it fall, my heart

And as it fell, you rose to claim it

It was dark and I was over

Until you kissed my lips and you saved me

My hands, they're strong

But my knees were far too weak

To stand in your arms

Without falling to your feet

But there's a side to you

That I never knew, never knew

All the things you'd say

They were never true, never true

And the games you play

You would always win, always win

But I set fire to the rain

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Well, it burned while I cried

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name

Your name

When I lay with you

I could stay there

Close my eyes

Feel you here forever

You and me together, nothing gets better

'Cause there's a side to you

That I never knew, never knew

All the things you'd say

They were never true, never true

And the games you'd play

You would always win, always win

But I set fire to the rain

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Well, it burned while I cried

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name

Your name

I set fire to the rain

And I threw us into the flames

When it fell, something died

'Cause I knew that that was

The last time, the last time

Sometimes I wake up by the door

That heart you caught must be waiting for you

Even now, when we're already over

I can't help myself from looking for you

I set fire to the rain

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Well, it burned while I cried

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name

Your name

I set fire to the rain

And I threw us into the flames

When it fell, something died

'Cause I knew that that was the last time

The last time

Oh, oh, no

Let it burn

Oh, oh

Let it burn

Let it burn

Credit

Produser : Fraser T. Smith

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith

Album : 21

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Adele dan Fraser T. Smith dan dinyanyikan oleh Adele Adkins sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio kedua Adele yang berjudul 21.

Lagu yang memiliki durasi 4 menit 1 detik ini menceritakan tentang kisah penyesalan dari sang penyanyi yaitu Adele, yang mengetahui bahwa kekasihnya yang selama ini ia anggap baik ternyata kekasihnya tersebut adalah lelaki pembohong.

Lelaki tersebut menjanjikan banyak hal kepada Adele sebelum akhirnya Adele tahu bahwa semua hal luar biasa yang diberikan lelaki tersebut kepada Adele adalah sebuah kebohongan belaka.