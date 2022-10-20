Lirik Lagu Sleeping World – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sleeping World – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

I'm a wandering soul

Lost in a city of homes

The earth is plenty

But the soil is thin

My shallow patience

And my tender skin

Could never free me

Like you did

In a glorious moment

You show me beautiful lights

And I want to know all the colors

Emotion in your eyes

In a night made of diamonds

I don't see anything else

Cause I'm just learning to hold you

Above a sleeping world

So deep in the journey

I've been longing for you

But all my love could never be enough

Then my eyes were opened

And I found everything I was looking for

In a glorious moment

You show me beautiful lights

And I want to know all the colors

Emotion in your eyes

In a night made of diamonds

I don't see anything else

Cause I'm just learning to hold you

Above a sleeping world