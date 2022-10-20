Lirik Lagu Sleeping World – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sleeping World – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
I'm a wandering soul
Lost in a city of homes
The earth is plenty
But the soil is thin
My shallow patience
And my tender skin
Could never free me
Like you did
In a glorious moment
You show me beautiful lights
And I want to know all the colors
Emotion in your eyes
In a night made of diamonds
I don't see anything else
Cause I'm just learning to hold you
Above a sleeping world
So deep in the journey
I've been longing for you
But all my love could never be enough
Then my eyes were opened
And I found everything I was looking for
In a glorious moment
You show me beautiful lights
And I want to know all the colors
Emotion in your eyes
In a night made of diamonds
I don't see anything else
Cause I'm just learning to hold you
Above a sleeping world
