Lirik Lagu The Way U Are - TVXQ dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way U Are – TVXQ

Cheotnune banhagineun himdeureo

Neol bogijeonen mideosseotji

Saenggagi bakkwineun geon cham swiun geol

Nan eoriseokge honjayeotji

Ae sseundago doel ireun aningeol

Jayeonseure gago sipeo

Nae nunmul soge itneun

Hwansang aneseoman baradeon

Ne jinsim soge itneun

Sarangeul piwo juge hallae

Geu neoui saenggak neoui gwansim

Ne gwie dallyeo itdeon gwigeori ne mommuge

Neo manui hyanggi neoui momjit

Modeungeol algo sipeo ireon naege

It's about the way you are

Moduga oeroumeul malhaji

Neol wonhadeon nareul geonneo

Meorireul biul suga itdadeonji

Haneun geon ije gwansim eobseo

Nae nunmul soge itneun

Hwansang aneseoman baradeon

Ne jinsim soge itneun

Sarangeul piwo juge hallae

Geu neoui saenggak neoui gwansim

Ne gwie dallyeo itdeon gwigeori ne mommuge

Neo manui hyanggi neoui momjit

Modeungeol algo sipeo ireon naege

It's about the way you are

Silhdagoneun hajima

Nega neukkin daeroya

Dorikilsu eobtjanha

It's about the way you are

Silhdagoneun hajima

Nega neukkin daeroya

Dorikilsu eobtjanha

It's about the way you are

It's about the

It's about the way you are