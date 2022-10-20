Lirik Lagu The Way U Are - TVXQ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cheotnune banhagineun himdeureo
Neol bogijeonen mideosseotji
Saenggagi bakkwineun geon cham swiun geol
Nan eoriseokge honjayeotji
Ae sseundago doel ireun aningeol
Jayeonseure gago sipeo
Nae nunmul soge itneun
Hwansang aneseoman baradeon
Ne jinsim soge itneun
Sarangeul piwo juge hallae
Geu neoui saenggak neoui gwansim
Ne gwie dallyeo itdeon gwigeori ne mommuge
Neo manui hyanggi neoui momjit
Modeungeol algo sipeo ireon naege
It's about the way you are
Moduga oeroumeul malhaji
Neol wonhadeon nareul geonneo
Meorireul biul suga itdadeonji
Haneun geon ije gwansim eobseo
Nae nunmul soge itneun
Hwansang aneseoman baradeon
Ne jinsim soge itneun
Sarangeul piwo juge hallae
Geu neoui saenggak neoui gwansim
Ne gwie dallyeo itdeon gwigeori ne mommuge
Neo manui hyanggi neoui momjit
Modeungeol algo sipeo ireon naege
It's about the way you are
Silhdagoneun hajima
Nega neukkin daeroya
Dorikilsu eobtjanha
It's about the way you are
Silhdagoneun hajima
Nega neukkin daeroya
Dorikilsu eobtjanha
It's about the way you are
It's about the
It's about the way you are
