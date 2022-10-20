Lirik Lagu You’re The Best Thing About Me - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re The Best Thing About Me – U2

When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn't show

When you look so good and baby, you don't even know

When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing

Full of shooting stars, brighter as they're vanishing

Oh you've seen enough to know it's children who teach

You're still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach

You're the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You're the best thing about me

I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me

The best thing about me

I been crying out, "How bad can a good time be?"

Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me

I have everything but I feel like nothing at all

There's no risky thing for a man who's determined to fall

You're the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You're the best thing about me

I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me

Why am I

Why am I walking away?

Walking away

Why am I walking away?

I can see it all so clearly

I can see what you can't see

I can see you love her loudly

When she needs you quietly

You're the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You're the best thing about me

Why am I

Why am I walking away?

Walking away

Why am I walking away?