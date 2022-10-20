Lirik Lagu You’re The Best Thing About Me - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re The Best Thing About Me – U2
When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn't show
When you look so good and baby, you don't even know
When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing
Full of shooting stars, brighter as they're vanishing
Oh you've seen enough to know it's children who teach
You're still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach
You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
The best thing about me
I been crying out, "How bad can a good time be?"
Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me
I have everything but I feel like nothing at all
There's no risky thing for a man who's determined to fall
You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?
I can see it all so clearly
I can see what you can't see
I can see you love her loudly
When she needs you quietly
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?
