Lirik Lagu Bomb – AleXa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bomb – AleXa

Knock knock sijakae I can't wait anymore

Beo beoteuneul push I can't tell anymore

Tto ttokgateun action, Can't change anymore

Jibeochiwo blind I can't take anymore

Cheoeumneukkin texture ijiljeogin gesture blow

Tadeureogan bulkkoche eoreobuteun nunbicheun glow

Neon amado kkamjjak nollal geol

Mam notagan ttakkeum deil geol

Since I'm the one, I am the one

Let's have some fun, etjiitge useo

Ppeonhan jilmune daedapagien nan jom bappeun geol

Jasineopdamyeon I will make you see

We gon' drop it like a bomb

We gon' drop it like a bomb

Boom boom boom boom boom

(So get ready now)

Gamdanghagetdamyeon teoteuryeobwa I'm your fantasy

Igeon nawa gateun bomb

Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody

Aju mani dareun

Chongseong eomneun ni meoritsogeun day day jeonjaengjung

Yeonghon eomneun blank

Hwamyeonsogeun baengbaeng rodingjung

Joayo on SNS geuge jeonbuni

Jinjja neoreul boyeobwa

Sungnyeodaun attitude chajadanin georamyeon

Beonjisuga teullyeotji

Deo wonhandamyeon jigeum dagawa

We gon' drop it like a bomb

We gon' drop it like a bomb

Boom boom boom boom boom

(So get ready now)

Gamdanghagetdamyeon teoteuryeobwa I'm your fantasy

Igeon nawa gateun bomb

Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody

Aju mani dareun bomb

Like a bomb bomb

Let's go drop it like a bomb

Come on give to you

Boom boom boom boom boom

(So get ready now)

Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody

Geojit mareun anhae bomb

Nunchiboji malgo ijebuteo I'm the only one

We gon' drop it like a bomb

Credit

Artis: AleXa

Album: Do or Die

Rilis: 2019

Genre: K-pop, electronic

Penulis lagu: Alexej Viktorovitch, Alexa, Gabriel Brunell Brandes, John Mars, Alexander Karlsson

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bomb – AleXa

Lagu ini merupakan digital single debut yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi solo, Alexa yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2019. Dalam single ini terdapat tiga track yakni “Bomb (Korean ver.)”, “Bomb (English ver.)”, dan “Bomb (Inst.)”