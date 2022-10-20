Lirik Lagu Bomb – AleXa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bomb – AleXa
Knock knock sijakae I can't wait anymore
Beo beoteuneul push I can't tell anymore
Tto ttokgateun action, Can't change anymore
Jibeochiwo blind I can't take anymore
Cheoeumneukkin texture ijiljeogin gesture blow
Tadeureogan bulkkoche eoreobuteun nunbicheun glow
Neon amado kkamjjak nollal geol
Mam notagan ttakkeum deil geol
Since I'm the one, I am the one
Let's have some fun, etjiitge useo
Ppeonhan jilmune daedapagien nan jom bappeun geol
Jasineopdamyeon I will make you see
We gon' drop it like a bomb
We gon' drop it like a bomb
Boom boom boom boom boom
(So get ready now)
Gamdanghagetdamyeon teoteuryeobwa I'm your fantasy
Igeon nawa gateun bomb
Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody
Aju mani dareun
Chongseong eomneun ni meoritsogeun day day jeonjaengjung
Yeonghon eomneun blank
Hwamyeonsogeun baengbaeng rodingjung
Joayo on SNS geuge jeonbuni
Jinjja neoreul boyeobwa
Sungnyeodaun attitude chajadanin georamyeon
Beonjisuga teullyeotji
Deo wonhandamyeon jigeum dagawa
We gon' drop it like a bomb
We gon' drop it like a bomb
Boom boom boom boom boom
(So get ready now)
Gamdanghagetdamyeon teoteuryeobwa I'm your fantasy
Igeon nawa gateun bomb
Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody
Aju mani dareun bomb
Like a bomb bomb
Let's go drop it like a bomb
Come on give to you
Boom boom boom boom boom
(So get ready now)
Jujeohaji malgo soril nopyeo It's your melody
Geojit mareun anhae bomb
Nunchiboji malgo ijebuteo I'm the only one
We gon' drop it like a bomb
Credit
Artis: AleXa
Album: Do or Die
Rilis: 2019
Genre: K-pop, electronic
Penulis lagu: Alexej Viktorovitch, Alexa, Gabriel Brunell Brandes, John Mars, Alexander Karlsson
Fakta di Balik Lagu Bomb – AleXa
Lagu ini merupakan digital single debut yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi solo, Alexa yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2019. Dalam single ini terdapat tiga track yakni “Bomb (Korean ver.)”, “Bomb (English ver.)”, dan “Bomb (Inst.)”
Artikel Pilihan