Lirik Lagu The Unforgettable Fire - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

The Unforgettable FireU2

Ice, your only rivers run cold
These city lights, they shine as silver and gold
Dug from the night, your eyes as black as coal

Walk on by, walk on through
Walk 'til you run and don't look back
For here I am

Carnival, the wheels fly
And the colours spin through alcohol
Red wine that punctures the skin
Face to face
In a dry and waterless place

Walk on by, walk on through
So sad to besiege your love
So, hang on

Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie
I'm only asking, but I, I think you know
Come on, take me away
Come on, take me away
Come on, take me home, home again

And if the mountains should crumble
Or disappear into the sea
Not a tear, no, not I

Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie
Ever after is a long time
And if you save your love, save it all, save it all
Don't push me too far, don't push me too far

Tonight
Tonight
Tonight

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

