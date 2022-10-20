Lirik Lagu The Unforgettable Fire - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Unforgettable Fire – U2

Ice, your only rivers run cold

These city lights, they shine as silver and gold

Dug from the night, your eyes as black as coal

Walk on by, walk on through

Walk 'til you run and don't look back

For here I am

Carnival, the wheels fly

And the colours spin through alcohol

Red wine that punctures the skin

Face to face

In a dry and waterless place

Walk on by, walk on through

So sad to besiege your love

So, hang on

Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie

I'm only asking, but I, I think you know

Come on, take me away

Come on, take me away

Come on, take me home, home again

And if the mountains should crumble

Or disappear into the sea

Not a tear, no, not I

Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie

Ever after is a long time

And if you save your love, save it all, save it all

Don't push me too far, don't push me too far

Tonight

Tonight

Tonight