Lirik Lagu The Unforgettable Fire - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ice, your only rivers run cold
These city lights, they shine as silver and gold
Dug from the night, your eyes as black as coal
Walk on by, walk on through
Walk 'til you run and don't look back
For here I am
Carnival, the wheels fly
And the colours spin through alcohol
Red wine that punctures the skin
Face to face
In a dry and waterless place
Walk on by, walk on through
So sad to besiege your love
So, hang on
Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie
I'm only asking, but I, I think you know
Come on, take me away
Come on, take me away
Come on, take me home, home again
And if the mountains should crumble
Or disappear into the sea
Not a tear, no, not I
Stay this time, stay tonight in a lie
Ever after is a long time
And if you save your love, save it all, save it all
Don't push me too far, don't push me too far
Tonight
Tonight
Tonight
Artikel Pilihan