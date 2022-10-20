Lirik Lagu High For This - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

High For This - Ellie Goulding

You don't know what's in store

But you know what you're here for

Close your eyes

Lay yourself beside me

Hold tight for this ride

We don't need no protection

Come alone

We don't need attention

Open your hand

Take a glass

Don't be scared

I'm right here

Even though you don't roll

Trust me boy

You wanna be high for this

Take it off

You want it off

'Cause I know what you're feeling

It's okay, boy, I feel it too

Let it be baby breathe

I swear I'm right here

We'll be good, I promise

We'll be so good

Open your hand

Take a glass

Don't be scared

I'm right here

Even though you don't roll

Trust me boy

You wanna be high for this

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding

Album: Halcyon Days

Dirilis: 2013

