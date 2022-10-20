Lirik Lagu High For This - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

High For This - Ellie Goulding
You don't know what's in store
But you know what you're here for
Close your eyes
Lay yourself beside me
Hold tight for this ride
We don't need no protection
Come alone
We don't need attention
Open your hand
Take a glass
Don't be scared
I'm right here
Even though you don't roll
Trust me boy
You wanna be high for this
Take it off
You want it off
'Cause I know what you're feeling
It's okay, boy, I feel it too
Let it be baby breathe
I swear I'm right here
We'll be good, I promise
We'll be so good
Open your hand
Take a glass
Don't be scared
I'm right here
Even though you don't roll
Trust me boy
You wanna be high for this
Credit
Artis: Ellie Goulding
Album: Halcyon Days
Dirilis: 2013
