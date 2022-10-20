Lirik Lagu Everywhere I Go – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everywhere I Go – Sleeping At Last
And I'll fall on my knees
Tell me how's the way to be?
Tell me how's the way to go?
Tell me all that I should know
And I'll fall on my knees
Tell me how's the way to go?
Tell me how's the way to be?
To evoke some empathy
Danger will follow me now
Everywhere I go
Angels will call on me
And take me to my home
Well this tired mind
Just wants to be led home
And I'll fall on my knees
Tell me how's the way to go?
Tell me how's the way to see?
And show me all that I could be
And I'll fall on my knees
Tell me how's the way to be?
And tell me how's the way to go?
And tell me why I feel so low
Danger will follow me now
Everywhere I go
Angels will call on me
And take me to my home
Well this tired eyes
Just wants to remain closed
I don't see clearly
Can't feel nothing, oh
Can you hear me?
And I'll fall on my knees
Danger will follow me now
Everywhere I go
Angels will call on me
And take me to my home
And danger will follow me now
Everywhere I go
Angels will call on me
And take me to my home
Angels will follow me now
Lead me to my home
Angels will follow me now
Lead me to my home
