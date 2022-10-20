Lirik Lagu Everywhere I Go – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everywhere I Go – Sleeping At Last

And I'll fall on my knees

Tell me how's the way to be?

Tell me how's the way to go?

Tell me all that I should know

And I'll fall on my knees

Tell me how's the way to go?

Tell me how's the way to be?

To evoke some empathy

Danger will follow me now

Everywhere I go

Angels will call on me

And take me to my home

Well this tired mind

Just wants to be led home

And I'll fall on my knees

Tell me how's the way to go?

Tell me how's the way to see?

And show me all that I could be

And I'll fall on my knees

Tell me how's the way to be?

And tell me how's the way to go?

And tell me why I feel so low

Danger will follow me now

Everywhere I go

Angels will call on me

And take me to my home

Well this tired eyes

Just wants to remain closed

I don't see clearly

Can't feel nothing, oh

Can you hear me?

And I'll fall on my knees

Danger will follow me now

Everywhere I go

Angels will call on me

And take me to my home

And danger will follow me now

Everywhere I go

Angels will call on me

And take me to my home

Angels will follow me now

Lead me to my home

Angels will follow me now

Lead me to my home