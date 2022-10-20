Lirik Lagu I Don’t Mind - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Don’t Mind – Usher

Yeah

Usher, baby

This is for the A

Shawty, I don't mind if you dance on a pole

That don't make you a ho

Shawty, I don't mind when you work until three

If you're leaving with me

Go make that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

'Cause I know how it is, go and handle your biz

And get that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

You can take off your clothes

Long as you coming home, girl, I don't mind

The ballers in here tonight, they gon' buy a hundred bottles

As soon as you shake it I know they gon' make it colossal in here

'Cause shawty you thinkin' them tricks that you do with your body

Got all of these niggas they crowding around you like they seen Beyoncé in here (she here, she here)

You want your own and you need your own, baby, who am I to judge? (Who am I to judge?)

'Cause how could I ever trip about it when I met you in the club? (Met you in the club)

I make enough for the both of us, but you dance anyway

You know I was raised in the A

Shawty, I don't mind if you dance on a pole

That don't make you a ho

Shawty, I don't mind when you work until three

If you're leaving with me

Go make that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

'Cause I know how it is, go and handle your biz

And get that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

You can take off your clothes

Long as you coming home, girl, I don't mind

When you get off of work I'll be ready to go in the 'Rari

And when we get home we'll have us our own private party in here

So I don't worry at all about the things they do or say

I love you anyway

You can twerk while in a split, you racking up them tips

Your body rock and your booty poppin', I'm proud to call you my bitch

They be lookin', but they can't touch you, shawty, I'm the only one to get it

So just go ahead and keep doing what you do, do it

Shawty, I don't mind if you dance on a pole

That don't make you a ho

Shawty, I don't mind when you work until three

If you're leaving with me

Go make that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

'Cause I know how it is, go and handle your biz

And get that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

You can take off your clothes (let's get it, yeah)

Long as you coming home, girl, I don't mind (it's ya boy Juicy J)

I'm just tryna cut her up, tryna bust a nut

Tryna take somebody bitch, turn her to a slut

Tryna fill my cup, tryna live it up

Throw some hundreds on that ass, walk her out the club

(Yeah, ho) uh, lap dance for the first date

Bet I threw a few bands, that's third base

It's okay if you work late, we can still party like it's your birthday

We can still party hard in your birthday suit

Knock that pussy out the park like my name Babe Ruth

Shawty she just want a tip, I just want to see her strip

If you fuck me like you love me shawty you might get rich

Have her own cake, her own place, blow her own gas, no Rolaid

When we in the bed she like to roleplay, tell her friend to join in both ways

Shawty, I don't mind if you dance on a pole (no, yeah)

That don't make you a ho

I don't mind when you work until three (don't mind)

If you're leaving with me

Gotta move you gotta make that money, money, money

Your money, money, money

'Cause I know how it is, girl go and handle your biz

And get that money, money, money

Make your money, money, money

You can take off your clothes

Long as you coming home, girl, I don't mind