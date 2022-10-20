Lirik Lagu I Know What You Did Last Summer - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Camila Cabello feat Shawn Mendes
[Shawn & Camila:]
Ah
Hey-ey
Ah, ah
Ah
Hey-ey
Ah, ah
[Camila:]
He knows
Dirty secrets that I keep
Does he know it's killing me?
He knows, he knows
D-d-does he know
Another's hands have touched my skin
I won't tell him where I've been
He knows, he knows, he knows
[Shawn (Camila):]
It's tearing me apart
She's slipping away (I'm slipping away)
Am I just hanging on to all the words she used to say?
The pictures on her phone (the pictures on my phone)
She's not coming home (I'm not coming home)
(Coming home, coming home)
[Shawn (Camila):]
I know what you did last summer (ah-ah)
Just lie to me there's no other (he-ey)
I know what you did last summer
[Shawn & Camila:]
Tell me where you've been
[Shawn (Camila):]
I know what you did last summer (ah-ah)
Look me in the eyes, my lover (he-ey)
I know what you did last summer
[Shawn & Camila:]
Tell me where you've been
[Camila:]
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
[Shawn:]
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
[Camila:]
I didn't mean it, no
I didn't mean it, mean it, no
[Shawn:]
Can't seem to let you go
Can't seem to hold you close
I know
[Shawn:]
When she looks me in the eyes
They don't seem as bright
No more, no more, I know
That she loved me at one time
Would I promise her that night
Cross my heart and hope to die
[Shawn (Camila):]
It's tearing me apart (it's tearing me apart)
And she's slipping away (I'm slipping away)
Am I just hanging on to all the words she used to say?
The pictures on her phone (the pictures on my phone)
And she's not coming home (I'm not coming home)
Oh, na, na, na, oh, yeah
[Shawn (Camila):]
I know what you did last summer (ah-ah)
Just lie to me there's no other (he-ey)
I know what you did last summer
[Shawn & Camila:]
Tell me where you've been
[Shawn (Camila):]
I know what you did last summer (ah-ah)
Look me in the eyes, my lover (he-ey)
I know what you did last summer
[Shawn & Camila:]
Tell me where you've been
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (no, no, no)
Artikel Pilihan