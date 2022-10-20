Lirik Lagu Illusion – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Illusion – aespa
You're so yummy, yummy, yummy
In my tummy, tummy, tummy
Look at you, ppallajineun georeumgeori
Look at me, hogisimeul jageukaji
Look at them, arachael su eomneun geori
Baby, don't panic, hanbamui party
Chaolla dari ttak joeun timing
Igeon bimiriya swit urimanui
Hanbamui party, neol kkeureodanggim
Eojjeoni naege ppaetgyeobeorin hwansim
Mongnonghan gibuni joeun tonight
Saekdareun segyero ikkeuneun light (I-i-illusion)
Follow me, come and get illusion
Hanibe samkyeo neol delicious
Ajjilhan mikkiro hook up
Gwansimeul meokgo growing up
Follow me, come and get illusion
Momjibeul bullyeoga delicious
Jeomjeom deo keojineun fire
Gwansimeul meokgo growing up
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
Easy, peasy, neodo aldasipi
When you dizzy? naegen geujeo dish
Dokkaebibul neoreul nollyeo, boo
Yesang mot han sungan deungjanghaji bulssuk
Cheom boneun style, meonmoreul timing
Neoui yakjeomeda, hit, it's so funny
Hanbamui party, neol kkeureodanggim
Arado mageul su eomneun banchik
Natseon i gibuni myohan tonight
Gamchwodun bonneungeul ikkeuneun light (I-i-illusion)
Follow me, come and get illusion
Hanibe samkyeo neol delicious
Ajjilhan mikkiro hook up
Gwansimeul meokgo growing up
Follow me, come and get illusion
Momjibeul bullyeoga delicious
Jeomjeom deo keojineun fire
Gwansimeul meokgo growing up
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
Yummy, yummy, yummy in your tummy, tummy, tummy
(Ooh, woah)
Nollan neoui face, nareul jeogyeokaneun taste
(Ooh, woah)
Meollimeolli daranado soyongeopseo imi
(Ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah)
Come get illusion
(So, fool)
Follow me, come and get illusion (Yeah, yeah)
Yuilhan mokgyeokja, you're the one
Bangsimhan teumeul ta, swallow (bangsimhan teumeul ta)
Hwansangeul meokgo growing up
Follow me, come and get illusion
Sunjinhan meogitgam delicious
Danbeone norineun hunter
Ne mameul ppaeseo growing up
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
(Will o' the wisp)
Geomnaeji malgo iri on
Credit
Artis: aespa
Album: Girls
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Synth-pop, hyperpop, hip hop, dance, EDM trap
Penulis lagu: Lee Thor
Fakta di Balik Lagu Illusion – aespa
“Illusion” merupakan lagu dari girl group, aespa yang dirilis pada 1 Juni 2022 oleh SM Entertainment dan termasuk ke dalam album mini keduanya yang berjudul “Girls”. Lagu ini dirilis secara tak terduga sebagai single pra-rilis untuk album mini tersebut.
