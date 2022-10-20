Lirik Lagu Illusion – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Illusion – aespa

You're so yummy, yummy, yummy

In my tummy, tummy, tummy

Look at you, ppallajineun georeumgeori

Look at me, hogisimeul jageukaji

Look at them, arachael su eomneun geori

Baby, don't panic, hanbamui party

Chaolla dari ttak joeun timing

Igeon bimiriya swit urimanui

Hanbamui party, neol kkeureodanggim

Eojjeoni naege ppaetgyeobeorin hwansim

Mongnonghan gibuni joeun tonight

Saekdareun segyero ikkeuneun light (I-i-illusion)

Follow me, come and get illusion

Hanibe samkyeo neol delicious

Ajjilhan mikkiro hook up

Gwansimeul meokgo growing up

Follow me, come and get illusion

Momjibeul bullyeoga delicious

Jeomjeom deo keojineun fire

Gwansimeul meokgo growing up

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

Easy, peasy, neodo aldasipi

When you dizzy? naegen geujeo dish

Dokkaebibul neoreul nollyeo, boo

Yesang mot han sungan deungjanghaji bulssuk

Cheom boneun style, meonmoreul timing

Neoui yakjeomeda, hit, it's so funny

Hanbamui party, neol kkeureodanggim

Arado mageul su eomneun banchik

Natseon i gibuni myohan tonight

Gamchwodun bonneungeul ikkeuneun light (I-i-illusion)

Follow me, come and get illusion

Hanibe samkyeo neol delicious

Ajjilhan mikkiro hook up

Gwansimeul meokgo growing up

Follow me, come and get illusion

Momjibeul bullyeoga delicious

Jeomjeom deo keojineun fire

Gwansimeul meokgo growing up

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

Yummy, yummy, yummy in your tummy, tummy, tummy

(Ooh, woah)

Nollan neoui face, nareul jeogyeokaneun taste

(Ooh, woah)

Meollimeolli daranado soyongeopseo imi

(Ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah)

Come get illusion

(So, fool)

Follow me, come and get illusion (Yeah, yeah)

Yuilhan mokgyeokja, you're the one

Bangsimhan teumeul ta, swallow (bangsimhan teumeul ta)

Hwansangeul meokgo growing up

Follow me, come and get illusion

Sunjinhan meogitgam delicious

Danbeone norineun hunter

Ne mameul ppaeseo growing up

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

(Will o' the wisp)

Geomnaeji malgo iri on

Credit

Artis: aespa

Album: Girls

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Synth-pop, hyperpop, hip hop, dance, EDM trap

Penulis lagu: Lee Thor

Fakta di Balik Lagu Illusion – aespa

“Illusion” merupakan lagu dari girl group, aespa yang dirilis pada 1 Juni 2022 oleh SM Entertainment dan termasuk ke dalam album mini keduanya yang berjudul “Girls”. Lagu ini dirilis secara tak terduga sebagai single pra-rilis untuk album mini tersebut.