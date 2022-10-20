Lirik Lagu Swing Lynn - Harmless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swing Lynn - Harmless

Hey there little honey, won't you groove?

I've been trying all night to dance with you

Hey there little lonely, won't you stay?

I said, "I would rather die than feel this pain"

You said, "I know, I feel very much the same

But I'm afraid that I don't know, knowing is not my thing"

But I would like to dance with you

Awkwardly in haze

To this little tune

I said, "Hey there little honey, won't you groove?

I've been trying all night to dance with you"

I said, "Hey there little honey, won't you stay?"

I said, "I would rather die than feel this pain"

You said, "I know, I feel very much the same

But I'm afraid that I don't know, knowing is not my thing"

But I'm sure, I want to be with you

Awkwardly in haze

To our little tune

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Well I know I'm sure

Well if you are sure

Album: I'm Sure

Dirilis: 2012