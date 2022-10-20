Lirik Lagu Swing Lynn - Harmless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey there little honey, won't you groove?
I've been trying all night to dance with you
Hey there little lonely, won't you stay?
I said, "I would rather die than feel this pain"
You said, "I know, I feel very much the same
But I'm afraid that I don't know, knowing is not my thing"
But I would like to dance with you
Awkwardly in haze
To this little tune
I said, "Hey there little honey, won't you groove?
I've been trying all night to dance with you"
I said, "Hey there little honey, won't you stay?"
I said, "I would rather die than feel this pain"
You said, "I know, I feel very much the same
But I'm afraid that I don't know, knowing is not my thing"
But I'm sure, I want to be with you
Awkwardly in haze
To our little tune
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Well I know I'm sure
Well if you are sure
Album: I'm Sure
Dirilis: 2012
