Lirik Lagu Apologize - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apologize - OneRepublic

I'm holdin' on your rope

Got me ten feet off the ground

And I'm hearin' what you say

But I just can't make a sound

You tell me that you need me

Then you go and cut me down

But wait

You tell me that you're sorry

Didn't think I'd turn around

And say

That it's too late to apologize

It's too late

I said it's too late to apologize

It's too late

Too late, oh uh

I'd take another chance

Take a fall, take a shot for you

I need you like a heart needs a beat

But it's nothin' new, yeah, yeah

I loved you with a fire red

Now it's turnin' blue

And you say

Sorry, like an angel

Heaven let me think was you

But I'm afraid

It's too late to apologize

It's too late

I said it's too late to apologize

It's too late

Whoa

It's too late to apologize

It's too late

I said it's too late to apologize

It's too late

I said it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)

I said it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)

I'm holdin' on your rope

Got me ten feet off the ground

Credit

Artist : OneRepublic

Year : 2007

Album: Dreaming Out Loud (Deluxe)

Genres: Pop rock, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

Songwriter: Ryan Tedder