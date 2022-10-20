Lirik Lagu Apologize - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apologize - OneRepublic
I'm holdin' on your rope
Got me ten feet off the ground
And I'm hearin' what you say
But I just can't make a sound
You tell me that you need me
Then you go and cut me down
But wait
You tell me that you're sorry
Didn't think I'd turn around
And say
That it's too late to apologize
It's too late
I said it's too late to apologize
It's too late
Too late, oh uh
I'd take another chance
Take a fall, take a shot for you
I need you like a heart needs a beat
But it's nothin' new, yeah, yeah
I loved you with a fire red
Now it's turnin' blue
And you say
Sorry, like an angel
Heaven let me think was you
But I'm afraid
It's too late to apologize
It's too late
I said it's too late to apologize
It's too late
Whoa
It's too late to apologize
It's too late
I said it's too late to apologize
It's too late
I said it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)
I said it's too late to apologize, yeah (too late)
I'm holdin' on your rope
Got me ten feet off the ground
Artist : OneRepublic
Year : 2007
Album: Dreaming Out Loud (Deluxe)
Genres: Pop rock, R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap
Songwriter: Ryan Tedder
