Lirik Lagu If I Lost Myself - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Lost Myself - OneRepublic

I stared up at the sun

Thought of all other people, places and things I've loved

I stared up just to see

Of all other faces, you are the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble

Washing what you know out the sea yeah

You can see your life out of the window, tonight

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be by your side

If I lose myself tonight (Woooh, woooh, woooh)

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be you and I

Lose myself tonight

I woke up with the sun

Thought of all other people, places and things I've loved

I woke up just to see

Of all other faces you were the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble

Washing what you know out the sea yeah

You can see your life out of the window, tonight

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be by your side

If I lose myself tonight (Woooh, woooh, woooh)

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be you and I

Lose myself tonight (Whoo)

Whoo

Oh ouuh

Take us down and we keep trying

40 000 feet keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

40 000 feet keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

40 000 feet keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

40 000 feet keep flying

Lose myself

If I lose myself tonight

Hoo hoo ouu

Hoo hoo ouu