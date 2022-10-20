Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Lived - OneRepublic
I stared up at the sun
Thought of all other people, places and things I've loved
I stared up just to see
Of all other faces, you are the one next to me
You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out the sea yeah
You can see your life out of the window, tonight
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be by your side
If I lose myself tonight (Woooh, woooh, woooh)
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be you and I
Lose myself tonight
I woke up with the sun
Thought of all other people, places and things I've loved
I woke up just to see
Of all other faces you were the one next to me
You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out the sea yeah
You can see your life out of the window, tonight
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be by your side
If I lose myself tonight (Woooh, woooh, woooh)
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be you and I
Lose myself tonight (Whoo)
Whoo
Oh ouuh
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
40 000 feet keep flying
Lose myself
If I lose myself tonight
Hoo hoo ouu
Hoo hoo ouu
Artikel Pilihan