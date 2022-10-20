Lirik Deep Down - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Deep Down - Zhavia

Something deep down in my soul said, cry girl (Cry, cry)

When I saw you and that girl walking around

I keep my blessings and my prayers in my back pocket tucked

'Cause I know everything we receive ain't luck

Tryna make a name for myself

Maybe stack a couple million on a house in the hills

Yeah, the sun will come up, but will I, I, I?

Will standing my grounds help me fly, fly, fly?

'Cause gravity just wants to be defied–fied–fied

Gravity just wants to be defied–fied–fied, oh

I don't even know how I feel lately

I don't even know what's real lately

I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately

I don't even know how I feel lately

I don't even know what's real lately

I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately

Something deep down (Something deep down)

Something deep down

Is tellin' me, "Listen to your gut"

Your instincts, you should always trust

Calling you to run, run to and not from

When they think they won-won, let 'em know what's to come

'Cause this time around I'ma listen to that

Something deep down

Every now and then we lose ourselves going 'round the bend

Staying put 'cause I'm too afraid it will end

One step back gives me three steps forward

It's your mistakes that bring you closer

The sun will come up but will I, I, I?

It's written in the stars but do they lie, lie, lie?

It's only up to me to make it right, right, right

It's only up to me to make it right, right, right, oh

I don't even know how I feel lately

I don't even know what's real lately

I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately

I don't even know how I feel lately

I don't even know what's real lately

I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately

Something deep down (Hey, hey, somethin')

Something deep down

Is tellin' me, "Listen to your gut" (Something deep down)

Your instincts, you should always trust

Calling you to run, run to and not from (Something deep down)

When they think they won-won let 'em know what’s to come

'Cause this time around I'ma listen to that

Something deep down

Something deep down

Something deep down

Something deep down, something deep down

(Something deep down, something deep down)

I can feel it deep down

I can feel it deep down, deep down

I can feel it deep down