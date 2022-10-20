Lirik Deep Down - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something deep down in my soul said, cry girl (Cry, cry)
When I saw you and that girl walking around
I keep my blessings and my prayers in my back pocket tucked
'Cause I know everything we receive ain't luck
Tryna make a name for myself
Maybe stack a couple million on a house in the hills
Yeah, the sun will come up, but will I, I, I?
Will standing my grounds help me fly, fly, fly?
'Cause gravity just wants to be defied–fied–fied
Gravity just wants to be defied–fied–fied, oh
I don't even know how I feel lately
I don't even know what's real lately
I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately
I don't even know how I feel lately
I don't even know what's real lately
I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately
Something deep down (Something deep down)
Something deep down
Is tellin' me, "Listen to your gut"
Your instincts, you should always trust
Calling you to run, run to and not from
When they think they won-won, let 'em know what's to come
'Cause this time around I'ma listen to that
Something deep down
Every now and then we lose ourselves going 'round the bend
Staying put 'cause I'm too afraid it will end
One step back gives me three steps forward
It's your mistakes that bring you closer
The sun will come up but will I, I, I?
It's written in the stars but do they lie, lie, lie?
It's only up to me to make it right, right, right
It's only up to me to make it right, right, right, oh
I don't even know how I feel lately
I don't even know what's real lately
I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately
I don't even know how I feel lately
I don't even know what's real lately
I don't even know how I feel lately, feel lately
Something deep down (Hey, hey, somethin')
Something deep down
Is tellin' me, "Listen to your gut" (Something deep down)
Your instincts, you should always trust
Calling you to run, run to and not from (Something deep down)
When they think they won-won let 'em know what’s to come
'Cause this time around I'ma listen to that
Something deep down
Something deep down
Something deep down
Something deep down, something deep down
(Something deep down, something deep down)
I can feel it deep down
I can feel it deep down, deep down
I can feel it deep down
Artikel Pilihan