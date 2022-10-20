Lirik Lagu Nothing But You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing But You – The Vamps
Sleepless cities dead
You came crashing in just like I knew you would
No more emptiness
Dot to dot, the feelings that never existed
I'm overdosing over emotions, I know you know this
So can we skip to the good bit?
When you tied me down?
Made me hostage in my house
Yeah, I'm fine, I'm blacking out
If I wake up wearing nothing but you
Break into my new apartment
Take the damn keys to my favourite car
And here's the combination to the safe in the closet
It's all yours if you say that you want it
Anything you need, you got
You can have it, keep the lot
Nothing I wouldn't lose if I knew I'd
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
(Yeah)
(Yeah)
(Yeah)
Messages on read
Busy pillow talking
'Til there's no words left
So come fuck up my head
And I'll let you do it over and over and over and over again
Over and overdosing
Over emotions
I know it's hopeless so can we skip to the moment
When you tie me down?
Steal every piece of me you've found
Yeah, I'm fine
We'll black it out
If I wake up wearing nothing but you
Break into my new apartment
Take the damn keys to my favourite car
And here's the combination to the safe in the closet
It's all yours if you say that you want it
Anything you need, you got
You can have it, keep the lot
Nothing I wouldn't lose if I knew I'd
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)
(Yeah)
(Yeah
(Yeah)
