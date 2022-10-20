Lirik Lagu Nothing But You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing But You – The Vamps

Sleepless cities dead

You came crashing in just like I knew you would

No more emptiness

Dot to dot, the feelings that never existed

I'm overdosing over emotions, I know you know this

So can we skip to the good bit?

When you tied me down?

Made me hostage in my house

Yeah, I'm fine, I'm blacking out

If I wake up wearing nothing but you

Break into my new apartment

Take the damn keys to my favourite car

And here's the combination to the safe in the closet

It's all yours if you say that you want it

Anything you need, you got

You can have it, keep the lot

Nothing I wouldn't lose if I knew I'd

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

(Yeah)

(Yeah)

(Yeah)

Messages on read

Busy pillow talking

'Til there's no words left

So come fuck up my head

And I'll let you do it over and over and over and over again

Over and overdosing

Over emotions

I know it's hopeless so can we skip to the moment

When you tie me down?

Steal every piece of me you've found

Yeah, I'm fine

We'll black it out

If I wake up wearing nothing but you

Break into my new apartment

Take the damn keys to my favourite car

And here's the combination to the safe in the closet

It's all yours if you say that you want it

Anything you need, you got

You can have it, keep the lot

Nothing I wouldn't lose if I knew I'd

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

Wake up wearing nothing but you (yeah)

(Yeah)

(Yeah

(Yeah)