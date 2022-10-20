Lirik Lagu Sixteen - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sixteen - Ellie Goulding

Do you remember when we moved out?

My mum said, "I love you, but it's a small house"

So we changed up and saved up

Gave up our town

We were dangerous, couldn't tame us

What's missing now?

Time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

Suddenly, we got no time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

We're so busy doing life (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

That I miss your eyes on mine, mine

If you would just focus on me

Like we were sixteen

And planning our lives

Can I wear your t-shirt

And sleep on you

While I dream of all the good times?

When we were sixteen

Like we were sixteen

Like we were sixteen (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

Do you remember the teacher said

"You're too young, too stupid, don't lose your head"

But years gone and we held on with the best intent

Just two kids who kicked it on MSN

Oh, time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

Suddenly, we got no time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

We're so busy doing life (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

That I miss your eyes on mine, mine

Oh, if you would just focus on me

Like we were sixteen

And plotting our lives (when we were plotting our lives)

Can I wear your t-shirt

And sleep on you

While I dream of all the good times?

When we were sixteen

Like we were sixteen

Like we were sixteen

Let's take the love that we found

And give it back to ourselves