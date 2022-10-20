Lirik Lagu Sixteen - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sixteen - Ellie Goulding
Do you remember when we moved out?
My mum said, "I love you, but it's a small house"
So we changed up and saved up
Gave up our town
We were dangerous, couldn't tame us
What's missing now?
Time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
Suddenly, we got no time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
We're so busy doing life (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
That I miss your eyes on mine, mine
If you would just focus on me
Like we were sixteen
And planning our lives
Can I wear your t-shirt
And sleep on you
While I dream of all the good times?
When we were sixteen
Like we were sixteen
Like we were sixteen (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
Do you remember the teacher said
"You're too young, too stupid, don't lose your head"
But years gone and we held on with the best intent
Just two kids who kicked it on MSN
Oh, time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
Suddenly, we got no time (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
We're so busy doing life (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
That I miss your eyes on mine, mine
Oh, if you would just focus on me
Like we were sixteen
And plotting our lives (when we were plotting our lives)
Can I wear your t-shirt
And sleep on you
While I dream of all the good times?
When we were sixteen
Like we were sixteen
Like we were sixteen
Let's take the love that we found
And give it back to ourselves
