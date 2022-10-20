Lirik Lagu Your Song - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
MV Your Song - Ellie Goulding.
MV Your Song - Ellie Goulding. /YouTube/Ellie Goulding

Your Song - Ellie Goulding

It's a little bit funny
This feeling inside
I'm not one of those who can
Easily hide

I don't have much money
But boy if I did
I'd buy a big house where
We both could live

So excuse me forgetting
But these things I do
See I've forgotten if
They're green or they're blue

Anyway the thing is
What I really mean
Yours are the sweetest eyes
I've ever seen

And you can tell everybody
This is your song
It maybe quite simple but
Now that it's done
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is
Now you're in the world

If I was a sculptor
But then again no
Or a girl who makes potions in
A traveling show
I know it's not much but
It's the best I can do
My gift is my song and
This one's for you

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh

And you can tell everybody
This is your song
It may be quite simple but
Now that it's done
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is
Now you're in the world

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 21:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine - John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 19:00 WIB
Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

Jin BTS Segera Luncurkan Album Solo The Astronaut, Simak Jadwal Rilis hingga Detail Albumnya

19 Oktober 2022, 12:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kumpulan Kata-kata Bijak Ki Hajar Dewantara Tentang Pendidikan, Memotivasi dan Penuh Makna
2

5 Tanda Perempuan Miliki Kecerdasan Emosional dan Berjiwa Dewasa, Apakah Ada Dalam Dirimu?
3

FIFA Jamin Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Tetap Digelar di Indonesia
4

Simak Penyebab Rambut Rontok yang Jarang Diketahui, Beserta Cara Mengatasinya
5

PSSI Tak Dilibatkan dalam Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Angkat Bicara
6

Pernikahan Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar Berubah Drastis Usai Berdamai, Ustaz Subki: Saya Anjurkan Dia Sabar
7

Bertemu FIFA, Jokowi Ungkap Kesepakatan Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan
8

Jaksa Diminta Hadirkan Keluarga Brigadir J pada Sidang Kedua Bharada E Pekan Depan
9

Bupati Purwakarta Laporkan 5 Akun YouTube Terkait Konten Hoaks ke Polda Jabar
10

5 Tempat Wisata di Pangalengan untuk Camping dan Arung Jeram, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket Masuk

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming MU vs Tottenham Hotspur Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming MU vs Tottenham Hotspur Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022, Tinggal Klik

20 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

20 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Ny. Putri Suastini Koster Dorong Pengusaha Pasarkan Produk Secara Online

Ny. Putri Suastini Koster Dorong Pengusaha Pasarkan Produk Secara Online

20 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Sama Dengan Anies Baswedan, Nama Ganjar Pranowo Juga Muncul di Google Trends Usai Mengumumkan Maju Capres

Sama Dengan Anies Baswedan, Nama Ganjar Pranowo Juga Muncul di Google Trends Usai Mengumumkan Maju Capres

20 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Liga Inggris Pukul 02.15 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online d

LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Liga Inggris Pukul 02.15 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online d

20 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Tottenham Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Tottenham Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

20 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Lirik Lagu Ya Lal Wathon dan Artinya untuk Meriahkan Hari Santri Nasional 22 Oktober 2022

Lirik Lagu Ya Lal Wathon dan Artinya untuk Meriahkan Hari Santri Nasional 22 Oktober 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Bukan di Koora Live Streaming atau Yalla Shoot

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Bukan di Koora Live Streaming atau Yalla Shoot

20 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Masa Tugas Sebagai Pangdam IX/Udayana Berakhir, Mayjen TNI Benny Susianto Pamitan Kepada Gubernur Koster

Masa Tugas Sebagai Pangdam IX/Udayana Berakhir, Mayjen TNI Benny Susianto Pamitan Kepada Gubernur Koster

20 Oktober 2022, 02:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Menjenguk Orang Sakit

Jadwal Sholat Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Menjenguk Orang Sakit

20 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Lamongan Today

TERBARU! Download The Spike Mod Apk Unlock All Character Versi 1.74.4, Dijamin 100 Persen Aman

TERBARU! Download The Spike Mod Apk Unlock All Character Versi 1.74.4, Dijamin 100 Persen Aman

20 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 20 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

20 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

20 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kakis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Kakis 20 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 20 Oktober 2022 di Link Ini

SEDANG TAYANG! Nonton Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 20 Oktober 2022 di Link Ini

20 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur via TV SCTV? Nonton Gratis Liga Inggris 22/23

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur via TV SCTV? Nonton Gratis Liga Inggris 22/23

20 Oktober 2022, 01:46 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs West Ham Hari Ini Bukan di Yalla Shoot Atau Yandex, Klik di Sini

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs West Ham Hari Ini Bukan di Yalla Shoot Atau Yandex, Klik di Sini

20 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Ganjar Pranowo Siap Maju Capres, Sekjen PDIP: Kalau Ditugaskan (Nyapres), Jangan Ikut-ikutan Gimmick Politik

Ganjar Pranowo Siap Maju Capres, Sekjen PDIP: Kalau Ditugaskan (Nyapres), Jangan Ikut-ikutan Gimmick Politik

20 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Man United vs Tottenham di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Man United vs Tottenham di Liga Inggris 2022

20 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Tottenham: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

20 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Kamis 20 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

20 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Klaim Segera, Jangan Lupa Mainkan Permainan Ini

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Kamis, 20 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Klaim Segera, Jangan Lupa Mainkan Permainan Ini

20 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB