Lirik Lagu Your Song - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Song - Ellie Goulding

It's a little bit funny

This feeling inside

I'm not one of those who can

Easily hide

I don't have much money

But boy if I did

I'd buy a big house where

We both could live

So excuse me forgetting

But these things I do

See I've forgotten if

They're green or they're blue

Anyway the thing is

What I really mean

Yours are the sweetest eyes

I've ever seen

And you can tell everybody

This is your song

It maybe quite simple but

Now that it's done

I hope you don't mind

I hope you don't mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is

Now you're in the world

If I was a sculptor

But then again no

Or a girl who makes potions in

A traveling show

I know it's not much but

It's the best I can do

My gift is my song and

This one's for you

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

And you can tell everybody

This is your song

It may be quite simple but

Now that it's done

I hope you don't mind

I hope you don't mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is

Now you're in the world

