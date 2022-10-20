Lirik Lagu I Love You Anyway – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You Anyway – Mocca

It's 10 pm

And you're late again

And I can't understand

What kept you so long

Now look at you

Wearing that shirt again

Don't you realize

How ugly that thing is

But even so

I love you anyway

No matter how things have gone

You'll always have me

But even so

I love you anyway

No matter how things have gone

You'll always have me

Now here it comes

You complain again

Complain about everything

It's driving me mad

Now look at you

Wearing that shirt again

Don't you realize

How ugly that thing is

But even so

I love you anyway

No matter how things have gone

You'll always have me

But even so

I love you anyway

No matter how things have gone

You'll always have me