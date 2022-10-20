Lirik Lagu I Love You Anyway – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You Anyway – Mocca
It's 10 pm
And you're late again
And I can't understand
What kept you so long
Now look at you
Wearing that shirt again
Don't you realize
How ugly that thing is
But even so
I love you anyway
No matter how things have gone
You'll always have me
But even so
I love you anyway
No matter how things have gone
You'll always have me
Now here it comes
You complain again
Complain about everything
It's driving me mad
Now look at you
Wearing that shirt again
Don't you realize
How ugly that thing is
But even so
I love you anyway
No matter how things have gone
You'll always have me
But even so
I love you anyway
No matter how things have gone
You'll always have me
