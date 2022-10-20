Lirik Lagu Just Be – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Be – Paloma Faith

Let's get old together

Let's be unhappy forever

'Cause there's no one in this world

That I'd rather be unhappy with

Let's be exposed and unprotected

Let's see one another when we're weak

Let's go our separate ways

In the night like two moths

But know that you're flying home to me

I was born thinking

It would all be dreamy

But I know that I wouldn't be happy that way

You wear me out with frustration

And heartache and anger

But we wait for the wave just to wash it away

Don't say nothing

Just sit next to me

Don't say nothing, shhh

Just be, just be, just be

Let's let go together

Let us unfold one another

And watch all the little things that

Once drew me to you

Eventually get on my nerves

I wear you out with frustration

And heartache and anger

But we wait for the wave

Just to wash it away

Don't say nothing

Just sit next to me

Don't say nothing, shhh

Just be, just be, just be

When you're sick of the every day

When you're tired of my voice

When you tell me

You'll walk out that door

That's when I know that you'll stay, ohoh

Don't say nothing

Just sit next to me

Don't say nothing

Just be, just be

Just don't say nothing

Just sit next to me

Don't say nothing

Just be, just be, just be

Don't say nothing

Shhh

Credit

Penyanyi: Paloma Faith

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: Fall to Grace

Label: RCA

Penulis lagu: Paloma Faith

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Just Be merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Fall to Grace yang dirilis penyanyi Inggris Paloma Faith pada 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video telah ditonton lebih dari 8,4 juta kali.