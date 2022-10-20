Lirik Lagu Just Be – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Be – Paloma Faith
Let's get old together
Let's be unhappy forever
'Cause there's no one in this world
That I'd rather be unhappy with
Let's be exposed and unprotected
Let's see one another when we're weak
Let's go our separate ways
In the night like two moths
But know that you're flying home to me
I was born thinking
It would all be dreamy
But I know that I wouldn't be happy that way
You wear me out with frustration
And heartache and anger
But we wait for the wave just to wash it away
Don't say nothing
Just sit next to me
Don't say nothing, shhh
Just be, just be, just be
Let's let go together
Let us unfold one another
And watch all the little things that
Once drew me to you
Eventually get on my nerves
I wear you out with frustration
And heartache and anger
But we wait for the wave
Just to wash it away
Don't say nothing
Just sit next to me
Don't say nothing, shhh
Just be, just be, just be
When you're sick of the every day
When you're tired of my voice
When you tell me
You'll walk out that door
That's when I know that you'll stay, ohoh
Don't say nothing
Just sit next to me
Don't say nothing
Just be, just be
Just don't say nothing
Just sit next to me
Don't say nothing
Just be, just be, just be
Don't say nothing
Shhh
Credit
Penyanyi: Paloma Faith
Tahun rilis: 2012
Album: Fall to Grace
Label: RCA
Penulis lagu: Paloma Faith
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Just Be merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Fall to Grace yang dirilis penyanyi Inggris Paloma Faith pada 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video telah ditonton lebih dari 8,4 juta kali.
